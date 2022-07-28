“Lakers send Russ, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks for Net’s Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris or Seth Curry” - NBA analyst proposes a Kyrie Irving trade to the LA Lakers for Russell Westbrook

Shannon Sharpe joined the LA Lakers and Kyrie Irving trade conversation by constructing a possible trade between the two squads.

As Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, many believe that Kyrie Irving is on his way out as well. The primary destination per rumor is the Lakers.

Sharpe outlined:

“Lakers send Russ, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks for Net’s Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris or Seth Curry.”

After a disappointing run last season, the Lakers have been looking for ways to refine their squad.

Darvin Ham was added as head coach, who has since added a new level of energy to the team. His excitement to coach the squad and help LA step back into the light is contagious.

Regardless of Ham explaining that he has plans to keep Russell Westbrook and utilize him effectively, the rumors of him being traded away remain alive and well. Shannon Sharpe’s theoretical trade is just the newest addition to the conversation.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have great memories together from 2016 when they won the 2016 NBA championship. Since they have rekindled their friendship, many believe that Irving is on his way to the LA Lakers.

If we are to go with Sharpe's trade theory, Brooklyn has five first-round draft picks up to 2029, so adding a couple more would definitely improve their future. His theory seem to suggest that the LA Lakers also have five first-round draft picks up to 2029, so losing two will not necessarily ruin their future.

Sharpe's theory appear to be highly improbable at the moment with Lakers and Nets unwilling to let go of their superstars

Irving recently came out and explained that he has plans to stay in Brooklyn regardless of what Kevin Durant does. With Darvin Ham voicing plans to keep Russ, the trade between both squads seems to be more of a dream than anything.

The LA Lakers would arguably do well with Kyrie Irving, but moving in for yet another superstar might not be the best way forward.

LeBron James is probably a few years away from contemplating retirement, and Anthony Davis is already rumored to be past his prime. Carmelo Anthony was not himself last season, and Westbrook is 33-years-old with a one-year contract.

LA's future may lie in the hands of the first-round picks the Lakers still have, so keeping them might be a good choice.

