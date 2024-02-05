Lakers' star wife & Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods admires Jeanine Robel's courtside glam supporting beau Anthony Edwards

Jordyn Woods has always been supportive of her NBA star partner Karl-Anthony Towns. She makes sure to attend all of his important games for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Not only does Woods do her part, but she likes and stands by Towns' fellow teammates' wives and girlfriends as well.

Sunday night, Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel showed up to the matchup against the Houston Rockets. Taking to the comments section on Instagram, Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince's Hanah Usman showed support for Jeanine.

"Ugghhhh I love yall sm"

Hanah Usman commented on Jeanine Robel's post

Additionally, Jordyn Woods also liked the Instagram post shared by Edwards' partner. As seen in the image, Jeanine was sitting on the sidelines enjoying her time watching the game. She posed with a victory sign while donning a pair of distressed jeans along with a high-neck top and brown shrug to complete the gameday look.

Woods and Towns had been friends for years but officially did not start dating until the fall of 2020.

Jordyn Woods showed up to support black designers

Jordyn Woods recently attended the third annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala, where she made a striking appearance in support of black designers. The gala, themed "Black Tie. Black Designer," was held in Los Angeles and aimed to celebrate and elevate black-owned businesses. It also highlights influential figures like Tracee Ellis Ross.

Woods was in attendance donning a stunning mixed-mode voluminous skirt with gold button details. She paired this with a pair of exquisitely designed Chandelier crystal copper pink sandals. Woods' intentional choice to wear these pieces and attend the event demonstrated her commitment to advocating and empowering black entrepreneurs within the fashion industry.

In addition to her impactful presence at the gala, Jordyn Woods celebrated a significant milestone for her own brand, Woods by Jordyn. It recently completed its first year of operation. Through this endeavor, Woods has demonstrated her entrepreneurial prowess and commitment to promoting diversity and individuality within the fashion world.

Jordyn Woods' consistent support for black designers extends beyond her entrepreneurial endeavors. She also ensures to champion black-owned businesses while supporting her partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, during his games and in their personal endeavors.

By leveraging her influence and advocating for underrepresented voices in the fashion world, Woods continues to make impactful strides toward promoting diversity and inclusivity. Her active engagement and support for black designers serve as a testament to her commitment to creating a more equitable and representative fashion landscape.

