Lakers trade buzz: JJ Redick joins LeBron James and Anthony Davis in pressuring Rob Pelinka to make moves

Lakers coach JJ Redick joined his star duo, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, in pressuring GM Rob Pelinka to make moves on Thursday. Redick had a cryptic message after the Lakers demolished the Celtics at home in a 117-96 win amid the trade buzz surrounding the Purple and Gold, which has forced James and Davis to clear their thoughts on the roster.

After reports emerged that the Lakers may not make a blockbuster deal, James sounded off following the team's 116-102 loss to the LA Clippers on Sunday. The four-time MVP seemed critical of the roster, saying the team's build is such that it gives the Lakers little to no room for errors in difficult matchups.

Before the Lakers destroyed the Celtics on Thursday, Davis doubled down on his teammate's comments in an interview with ESPN's Shams Charania, saying the Lakers need a center and they are a move or two away from contending.

Here's what Redicks said after beating the Celtics as a rookie coach (h/t Lakers Nation on X):

"Hopefully there's some belief reinforced here about what we can be."

JJ Redick was hinting at the vibe around the Lakers' prospects as a championship contender within the organization. The win certainly bolsters the confidence in the Purple and Gold to have a legitimate chance at another title push in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' presence. It's a limited window, so the Lakers must act fast leading up to the trade deadline.

JJ Redick reacts to LeBron James and Anthony Davis' comments on Lakers need for trades

JJ Redick addressed LeBron James and Anthony Davis' comments on the Lakers' needs for trades on Thursday. The Lakers coach dished out his honest thoughts, saying it's no secret that the team wants to win. He claimed that he had been following the Lakers well before he took the coaching job, and that's not a new report for him.

"No reaction," Redick said. "I mean, the reality is, it's not a new report. I got the job six months ago. I know that. I follow this team since I retired. ... Those guys want to win and we want to win."

Redick reiterated his comments about the difficult nature of the trade market with the new CBA and how tricky it can get to make new acquisitions in direct swaps.

