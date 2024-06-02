Lakers' trade candidate D'Angelo Russell shows off new blonde look during golf outing

This season did not end on a high note for the LA Lakers and D’Angelo Russell. However, the point guard appears to have already moved on. He was spotted sporting a new look while golfing at the Biltmore Hotel in Florida.

Russell averaged 18.0 points and 6.3 assists per game during the campaign. Still, his team was knocked out by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Regardless, that seems to be a thing of the past.

Sporting a brand-new look, Russell was at the Jim McLean Golf School at the 5-star Biltmore Hotel. The point guard, who had black hair right from the start of his career, dyed his hair blonde. An X user posted three short clips of Russell dispatching the ball toward the hole.

“Back at it with @dloading,” they captioned the post.

Despite speculation regarding his future with the LA Lakers, the player seems to enjoy his time.

D'Angelo Russell has been firmly part of trade rumors for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are rumored to be considering multiple moves to prepare the team for the new campaign. While there has been constant speculation about the future of several stars, including LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell is still the most obvious name cited.

Russell came under scrutiny, especially in the postseason, due to a lack of consistency with his shooting. He was accused of not being at his best during multiple critical games. He was also scrutinized for refusing to join the team huddle during the Lakers’ third loss to the Nuggets in their Playoff series.

Despite spending 24 minutes on the court, Russell finished with 0 points in Game 3. He is the most likely candidate for an off-season move. The Lakers have been linked to several trades, all of which may include the 28-year-old.

Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine are probable candidates for the team, suggesting Russell might start the new campaign with a different organization.