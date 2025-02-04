Lakers Trade Rumors: Deal for $19,500,000 Center to fill Anthony Davis-shaped hole being jeopardized by 2031 first-round pick

Even before they traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic on Saturday, the LA Lakers were in the market for a center. It is now a crucial area of improvement for them following the blockbuster trade. With just a few days to go until the deadline, one key asset could result in them not being able to bolster their frontcourt.

In recent weeks, there have been multiple centers who have popped up in trade rumors. Among the notable names is Toronto Raptors veteran Jakob Poeltl. While he is signed through the next three seasons at $19.5 million annually, the franchise's youth movement could make him a trade candidate.

According to Sportsnet's Michael Grange on Tuesday, the Lakers are among the teams who have called about Poeltl. However, their unwillingness to part with their 2031 first-round pick might lead to the Raptors exploring other offers.

“The Lakers have inquired about him, but the sense is the Raptors are holding out for an offer that would include a first-round pick (likely with a certain level of protection) and the only one the Lakers have left to offer is a 2031 first they’ve been clutching tightly for years,” Grange wrote.

Poeltl isn't the same caliber as Davis but could anchor the frontcourt for the new-look roster. He also has multiple years of playoff experience, which gives him a slight edge over LA's young center Jaxson Hayes.

This season, Poeltl is averaging 14.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

LA Lakers eyeing Brooklyn Nets center ahead of NBA trade deadline

Jakob Poeltl is not the only big man on the LA Lakers' radar ahead of Thursday's deadline. The front office could end up working out a trade with a team they've already done business with this season.

On Dec. 29, LA sent D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the two-way forward was not the only player on the roster they coveted as Rob Pelinka was also interested in center Day'Ron Sharpe.

Sharpe is a younger prospect at 23 years old but could be a good fit for the Lakers. He has shown flashes in a reserve role this season, averaging 7.9 ppg and 6.2 rpg.

Sharpe could become a nightly double-double threat in LA and playing alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic would result in a plethora of easy looks out of the pick-and-roll. Sharpe is also on a cheap contract ($3.9 million salary in 2025), making it easy to work out a trade from a financial standpoint.

If the Lakers are looking to secure a long-term option at the center position this deadline, targeting Sharpe is a move that makes a lot of sense. His game still has room to grow and the team's star duo could help him reach his full potential.

