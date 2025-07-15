Lakers Trade Rumors: Insider ‘Confident’ On Massive Scoop About LA's Andrew Wiggins Stance 

The LA Lakers have been heavily linked with Andrew Wiggins over the past few weeks. However, no deal has materialized. The Heat's asking prize centered around Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and LA's only tradeable first-round pick was reportedly responsible for halting talks from escalating.

Ad

However, on Monday's episode of "The Zach Lowe Show," Lakers insider Dan Woike shot down the rumors. As Lowe approached a segment of proposing a trade pitch reuniting James and the Heat with Wiggins as one of the moving pieces, Woike said:

"They're [Lakers] not interested in Wiggins. I think I can put that to bed. I'm pretty confident on that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

he Lakers have limited assets, and it's unlikely that they will use some of their best ones on 30-year-old Wiggins, who will make around $59 million over the next two seasons. While his perimeter defense would provide a much-needed boost to LA, it won't make sense for the Lakers to invest assets like Hachimura, Knecht and the 2031 pick in this deal.

They can instead retain them and have more flexibility in 2026, with three first-round picks to trade (2026, 2031 and 2033). In 2027, it would allow them to have more cap flexibility.

Ad

Lakers have been calculative this offseason in roster retooling around Luka Doncic

The LA Lakers are optimizing their resources this offseason. They have addressed two needs thus far: adding a starting caliber center, Deandre Ayton and a two-way wing, Jake LaRavia, using the non-taxpayer exception after Dorian Finney-Smith departed to join the Rockets on a four-year deal.

The Lakers didn't want to offer any player more than two years, and they have stuck with that process. They also brought back Jaxson Hayes as a backup big on a one-year deal, offering him 120% of his salary from last season.

Ad

LA is linked with Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard in free agency as it looks to bolster its rotation come playoff time. The team remains on the lookout for more perimeter defense, and that could come through marginal upgrades.

Matisse Thybulle is one of the trade targets for LA, who could fit that role. He's on an expiring deal and may not cost much.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More