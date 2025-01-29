Lakers trade rumors: Insider floats interesting idea to land Chris Paul or $54,000,000 wing with 41.4% 3-point shooting

One insider thinks the LA Lakers can help facilitate a trade for two of their Western Conference rivals while getting back assets of their own. Sacramento Kings All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox's name is being thrown around in the rumor mill as a potential target for the San Antonio Spurs.

On Tuesday, league insider Anthony F. Irwin floated the idea of LA acquiring Chris Paul or forward Harrison Barnes from the Spurs, who could then acquire Fox. Of course, this means the Lakers will also have to surrender a minor asset.

Acquiring either Harrison Barnes or Chris Paul is in tune with LA's win-now approach. Veteran Chris Paul is in the twilight of his career but he is still an effective facilitator who can alleviate the playmaking responsibilities from LeBron James.

He can also set up Anthony Davis and the other Laker bigs on pick-and-rolls or ensure that the shooters are fed.

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes can step up as one of the key players off the bench. He is averaging 11.7 points on a 41.4% clip from beyond the arc, which is better than any of the reserve small forwards on LA's roster.

Aside from LeBron James, the other players listed at SF who see action regularly on the Lakers roster are rookie Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish. Knecht is putting up 9.1 ppg on 35.1% on 3-pointers, Reddish has 3.3 on 28.9%. Rui Hachimura is the starting small forward while James is slotted at the four-spot.

If LA absorbs Barnes via trade, they'll take his three-year deal worth $54 million. He is already on the second year of that deal and he is set to become a free agent on 2026-27. He is owed $18 million this year and $19 million next season.

The LA Lakers have reportedly tried to trade for Walker Kessler several times

The LA Lakers' biggest need remains to be depth at the center position. Christian Wood has yet to suit up this season and hoping that Jarred Vanderbilt remains healthy is not a real long-term plan. Currently, Anthony Davis, who is naturally a power forward, is playing center.

However, Davis himself has been quoted saying that the team needs another center. This will allow him to go back to playing power forward.

Previously, LA has been linked to Nikola Vucevic and Jonas Valanciunas. However, the true target for Rob Pelinka and his front office appear to be Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.

Insider Shams Charania said that LA has tried to acquire Kessler several times but have not met the Jazz asking price.

Walker Kessler has been a double-double machine this season (11.3 points, 11.4 rebounds). He has also been a defensive specialist who has steadily averaged over two blocks per game.

Acquiring Kessler will allow Davis to play power forward and LeBron James can go back to the small forward.

