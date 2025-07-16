Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Predicted to Shake Up Roster Before Opening Night Amid Chase for 3-and-D Wings 

Despite inactivity since making three free agency signings, the LA Lakers are expected to shake things up before opening night. LA addressed a few needs after adding Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia, filling up its starting center and backup wing positions. The Lakers also re-signed Jaxson Hayes to a one-year deal.
Their big man rotation looks better for now, which could see Rob Pelinka and his front office pivot to another crucial need on the perimeter. LA needs productive two-way players in the wing spots, who can guard at the point of attack.
According to insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers roster will look different on opening night, especially amid their chase for 3-and-D upgrades. He also shot down the possibility of a trade for Andrew Wiggins, which insider Dan Woike also ruled out on Monday.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Lakers have reportedly shown interest in Matisse Thybulle and Marcus Smart to address their need for more help on the perimeter. Thybulle would be a solid option considering he's on an affordable deal and might be on the trade block. He's also on an expiring contract, which will entice the Lakers.
Smart is a more experienced option. However, the Wizards guard's injury history and $21.6 million salary for next year make him an unlikely acquisition.
Lakers could get another freebie with Josh Okogie hitting free agency
The Lakers might end up retaining their trade assets until the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline. After adding Ayton and LaRavia in free agency using the nontaxpayer exception freed up by Dorian Finney-Smith's departure, LA could get another cheap alternative to resolve their perimeter defense void.
Josh Okogie hit free agency on Tuesday after the Hornets decided against guaranteeing his $7.7 million contract for next year. The Lakers have $3.9 million of the Bi-Annual exception available, which they can use to sign Okogie.
One of the moves they will have to make is to waive Shake Milton or create a roster spot via trade. Okogie would give them a solid option at the point of attack. If not, he can be used as an end-of-the-bench rotation piece.
The Lakers lacked that depth last season, and it came back to haunt them in the first round of the playoffs, especially in Game 4, down 2-1, when JJ Redick played his best lineup for the entire second half.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.