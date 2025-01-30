Lakers trade rumors: LeBron James could reunite with 2016 championship-winning teammate 

As the Feb. 6 trade deadline looms, the LA Lakers are one of the closely monitored teams yet to make a substantial trade. Barring dealing D'Angelo Russell for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, the Purple and Gold are yet to address two of the key issues that have been their Achilles heel so far this season.

Their worst fears came true with an injury to Anthony Davis sidelining him for a week. Now, the Lakers will need to work on signing a backup big who can also push the offense as their star big works toward recovery. Rumor mills churning believe that LA can make a beeline to LeBron James' former teammate and NBA. champion Kevin Love to address the team's needs.

In his latest LA Times' Dan Woike wrote:

"A veteran who would add to the team culture, similar to Tristan Thompson when he signed on the way to the Western Conference finals two years ago, could have real value. Miami’s Kevin Love is one of the few players left in the league with championship ties to James and could fill the role Jared Dudley and Thompson did inside the locker room for James’ best Lakers teams."

Love and James won the title together in Cleveland in 2016. The 36-year-old signed with the Miami Heat in 2023. The Lakers might not get the 2016 version of Love, but he can make an impact with his experience and locker-room leadership. Coming off the bench this season for Miami, Kevin Love is averaging 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Trade for a center "priority" for the Lakers after Anthony Davis' comments

Anthony Davis did not mince words when he told ESPN's Shams Charania that the biggest need of the hour for the unit was a center. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the front office has made that their priority ever since the All-Star's statement. In his latest, Buha wrote:

"Davis has made his stance known. He wants another starting-caliber center on the roster. Adding another big has become even more of a priority for the Lakers, according to team and league sources."

At the time of writing, the side is strongly linked to Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler and Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner. Kessler is averaging 11.3 points on 73.3 percent shooting, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. Turner, who has been their preferred target for a couple of seasons now is averaging 15.4 points on 47.9 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per contest.

Only time will tell if LA swings for an unexpected Kevin Love trade or pull the trigger on a massive deal before the deadline.

