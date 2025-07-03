Lakers Trade Rumors: LeBron James "Whisperer" Brian Windhorst Blames Shocking Luka Doncic Move For 4x Champ's Looming LA Exit 

LeBron James "whisperer," Brian Windhorst, thinks the Lakers and the four-time champion's potential divorce began right after the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade in February. The Lakers traded James's longest-tenured teammate, Anthony Davis, a move that shocked the superstar forward.
While Windhorst thought James was involved in the decision-making for that deal, he took a U-turn on that statement after interacting with people close to the situation. During an appearance on ESPN Cleveland on Wednesday, Windhorst said:
"You can actually argue that started when they traded for Luka. I know everybody thought LeBron was in on that. I know I said at the time I didn't believe that—LeBron was not in on it. I don't know what else to tell you. He was not in on it. He wasn't against it. I think he was shocked they traded Anthony Davis. But LeBron was not in part of that decision process."
The trade pretty much ended James's tenure as the center of the Lakers' operations moving forward. Doncic was their new and future superstar, who would open a longer championship window for the franchise than not just James, but also Davis.
While James opted into his $52.6 million player option, reports suggest he's not keen on LA's timeline around Doncic. The Lakers aren't making a splash this offseason of pursuing a championship, and that has sparked trade rumors for the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
With a no-trade clause, James can control where he goes next and work with the Lakers' brass so that both parties go home happy with the outcome.
Also read: New Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands LeBron James on Bucks Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.