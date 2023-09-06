Lakers updated NBA depth chart (September 2023): Full roster, contract details, salary and more

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their roster depth this summer, with Christian Wood being their latest addition. Last season, general manager Rob Pelinka did a fabulous job of improving the team at the trade deadline, allowing them to go on a deep playoff run.

However, they suffered a sweep against eventual chmpions Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, forcing Los Angeles to continue stacking rotational talent.

By adding Wood to their rotation, Los Angeles has significantly improved their depth and overall talent in their front court. Wood joins Jaxson Hayes as the two new big man additions this summer, while Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, and Gabe Vincent have also teamed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Pelinka hasn't solely focused on bringing in fresh talent. The front office has also signed Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves to contract extensions, keeping them with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

This is the Lakers' updated depth chart after a flurry of moves this summer.

Guards: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reveas, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie

Forwards: LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince

Bigs: Anthony Davis, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers cap sheet

Here's a look at the Los Angeles Lakers cap sheet for the upcoming season, courtesy of Spotrac:

Player Position Salary LeBron James PF $47,607,350 Anthony Davis C $40,600,080 D'Angelo Russell PG $17,307,693 Rui Hachimura PF $15,740,741 Austin Reaves SG $12,015,150 Gabe Vincent PG $10,500,000 Jarred Vanderbilt PF $4,640,000 Taurean Prince PF $4,516,000 Jalen Hood-Schifino PG $3,695,040 Jaxson Hayes C $2,165,000 Cam Reddish SF $2,165,000 Max Christie SG $1,719,864 Maxwell Lewis SF $1,119,563 Christian Wood C TBD

Christian Wood's salary for the upcoming season is currently TBD. That's because there have been no details regarding how his contract has been structured beyond the fact that it's valued at $5.2 million over two seasons.

Los Angeles Lakers have roster diversity

A key component to being a true championship contender in the NBA is having a diverse roster. Teams need players that give them something different, who can slot into the rotation to help counter what the opponent is doing or how they're looking to play.

Far too often in recent seasons, Los Angeles has had similar players in their rotation. A hulking big man who's past his best, or a score-first point guard who struggled with play initiation for others.

However, Pelinka has ensured that the roster is now robust and diverse. There are self-creators, play initiators, superstars, sharpshooters, high-level defenders and two-way wings.

Heading into the new season, coach Darvin Ham will have multiple rotation options who could provide different looks and dimensions on both sides of the court. That means the Lakers should be seen as genuine championship contenders.

Pelinka has finally ensured that Los Angeles has the depth and talent to cope with injuries while also ensuring that there's enough high-end talent to be a serious force in the postseason.

Nevertheless, the Western Conference is stacked, so the team will need to be at their best throughout the season to earn a favorable seeding heading into the postseason.