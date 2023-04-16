Lakers vs Grizzlies: Prediction, odds, where to watch

The Lakers vs Grizzlies matchup is one of the most interesting first-round series of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The two teams are evenly matched and the series could easily go to seven games, which is what makes it so exciting.

The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) finished the regular season with the second-best record in the Western Conference. The LA Lakers (43-39), on the other hand, had to go through the play-in tournament to advance to the playoffs.

While there is a big difference in the record between the two teams, the Lakers have dominated the league since the trade deadline. Due to this, basketball fans can expect a great matchup and a long series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers vs Grizzlies playoff series begins on Sunday

Game 1 of the Lakers vs Grizzlies series will tip-off on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be broadcast on ABC and will also be available on the NBA League Pass.

Here are the Game 1 odds, per FanDuel:

Lakers odds : +3.5

: +3.5 Grizzlies odds : -3.5

: -3.5 Over/under: 227

Furthermore, here are the series odds:

Lakers win : +120

: +120 Grizzlies win: -140

It's important to note that the Grizzlies will be without Steven Adams for the first game of the series. The 6-foot-11 center is dealing with knee issues and will likely be sidelined for the rest of the season. Furthermore, Memphis won't be able to count on Brandon Clarke.

The Lakers vs Grizzlies series will likely go to six or seven games (Image via Getty Images)

The Grizzlies are a much younger and more athletic team, which is why stopping them will be tough. The Lakers, however, have a lot more experience, which gives them an edge in the playoffs.

You may be interested in reading: Lakers vs Grizzlies record this season, odds, rosters, and more ahead of NBA Playoffs 2023

While we expect both teams to win at least two games in the series, we'll pick Memphis to win the series opener. This will likely be another competitive game that will be decided in the last few minutes.

The series is a matchup between the youth and experience (Image via Getty Images)

The two teams have faced each other three times during the regular season, with the Lakers winning two games. The only victory the Grizzlies got was a 121-109 win at home.

They've lost only six home games in the entire season, which is the best home record in the entire league. In three of these games, their average margin of loss was only 3.3 points per game.

You may be interested in reading: Kendrick Perkins makes bold claim on LA Lakers’ championship chances with healthy LeBron James & Anthony Davis

While the Lakers can be tough, they'll have to play extremely well to win in Memphis. The last time they won a road game against the Grizzlies was in January 2021.

Poll : 0 votes