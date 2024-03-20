Lamar Odom reveals his nasty pregame ritual before suiting up for Lakers games

Lamar Odom played his last NBA game in 2013 and more than 10 years into his retirement, he has built quite a decent following on his podcast, The LADE Show. On the social media platform, the two-time NBA champion often gets candid and had some interesting revelations recently about his pregame rituals.

While interviewing Max Christie of the LA Lakers, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year said he used to perform an unusual and private ritual before games.

"I used to always j**k off," said Odom. "But I think about it cause that it probably took some of my energy. I was at home at the crib-- have a hotel room I bust it down. That is why sometimes I would rather play on the road."

After retiring, Lamar Odom also participated in an exhibition boxing match against Aaron Carter back in June 2021. He won via second-round knockout and took another chance inside the boxing ring against Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband in October 2021, which he won as well through the judges' decision.

Lamar Odom shares his opinion on today's LA Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are seeking their second championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis but the team has been struggling to get into the standings in the 2023-24 season.

With James at 39 years old and Anthony Davis in his early 30s, Odom believes the Lakers' age can be advantageous to the rest of the team.

"If I'm the Lakers coach- that's perfect that they are older because I want to practice sets that we're going to run when AD and LeBron are not in the game," Odom said at the 26:28 mark. "Why not everybody else get better as a team and then we know we got them but that is my personal opinion."

Lamar Odom started playing in the NBA as the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft by the LA Clippers. His most memorable tenure was with the LA Lakers from 2004-2011, where he won two NBA championships with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol under Phil Jackson's triangle offense.

In 2014, Odom took up foreign gigs, including a stint with the Spanish League team Laboral Kutxa Baskonia. He also played for Philippine-based basketball club Mighty Sports in 2018 at the Dubai International Tournament.

Joining the Big3 tournament as part of the Enemies squad in July 2019 marks Lamar Odom's last appearance in an organized basketball game.