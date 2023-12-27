LaMarcus Aldridge reveals near-death experience: "I'm laying there thinking I'm about to die" - A candid reflection on scary heart condition

On Apr. 15, 2021, seven-time All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge abruptly retired from the Brooklyn Nets, citing his irregular heartbeat. He managed to play with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome throughout his career. However, according to Aldridge, his condition became so critical late in his career that he thought he was going to die.

Upon his retirement, Aldridge tweeted about the severity of his condition. He said his symptoms after Brooklyn’s matchup against the LA Lakers on Apr. 10, 2021, were “one of the scariest things [he’d] experienced.”

During a recent appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Aldridge recounted his near-death experience. According to the seven-time All-Star, his heartbeat did not pick up like he was accustomed to, leaving him lying in bed fearing his demise.

“The whole thing with my heart is if I’m out of rhythm or I’m about to pass out, if you run, you’re s**t’s supposed to straighten up, so then you’re good to go. It was the first time I was running and my stuff wouldn’t straighten up. It was still going slow,” Aldridge said.

“I go home that night, laying down, and my s**t was getting so slow, I just kept passing out. … So, the whole night I’m laying there thinking I’m about to die. So, I called the trainer, like 6 a.m., ‘I can’t take it no more,’ and go to the hospital.”

Aldridge added that his doctor told him not to risk his health by continuing his career, which led to his retirement. However, fortunately for the big man, he was later cleared to return to play.

Aldridge re-signed with the Nets on Sept. 3, 2021, and played one more season before retiring for good on Mar. 31, 2023.

LaMarcus Aldridge’s career accomplishments

LaMarcus Aldridge played 16 seasons from 2006 to 2022 despite his heart condition. He suited up for three franchises (Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets). In addition to making seven All-Star teams, he made five All-NBA teams.

Over 1,076 games, Aldridge averaged 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on 49.3% shooting. He ranks 46th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 20,558 career points.