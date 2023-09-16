LaMarcus Aldridge hints reunion with San Antonio Spurs to help Victor Wembanyama: "Yup"

The San Antonio Spurs could recruit former All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge to their coaching staff as he's expressed his interest recently. With his familiarity with the organization, there's a chance that the front office can consider him to help the development of their young stars.

The Spurs are all in when it comes to the development of French phenom Victor Wembanyama as even former stars have expressed interest in helping this year's top draft pick. Now, Aldridge has opened up the possibility of him getting a chance to work with Wemby as a player development coach.

When asked on X by a fan if he would be interested in joining San Antonio to help the French big man, he gave a short answer:

"Yup."

When "Wemby" was drafted by the Spurs, other legends like Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and David Robinson extended their help.

Wembanyama is a generational talent and the franchise is looking forward to guiding him to the right path. He has a large target on his back as well after a somewhat upsetting outing during this year's Summer League games.

With Aldridge's help, Wemby could develop a lethal post-up game as he'll likely get mentorship from Robinson and Duncan as well.

How good was LaMarcus Aldridge for the San Antonio Spurs?

LaMarcus Aldridge is remembered by many as one of the best post-up players in the history of the NBA. Even before his arrival with the San Antonio Spurs, many were aware of how good he was during his days with the Portland Trail Blazers.

During the 2015 offseason, the eventual seven-time All-Star signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Spurs. His decision provided hope for fans of the franchise as the Big 3 of Duncan, Ginobili and Parker were bound to end.

Former two-way forward for San Antonio, Bruce Bowen, even gave his go-ahead signal for the team to allow Aldridge his retired jersey number.

For five-and-a-half seasons with the Spurs, the five-time All-NBA did his best to help the franchise get meaningful wins. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks throughout that span. Aldridge also made the All-Star team three times during his Spurs career.

Unfortunately, due to Kawhi Leonard's injury and departure, the team's plans weren't able to be fulfilled. Still, fans have expressed their appreciation for his contributions during the times when the Spurs were going through a tough transition period due to Leonard's departure.

