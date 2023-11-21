LaMelo Ball beats and trails Luka Doncic in peculiar stat as Hornets complete 18-point comeback vs Celtics

LaMelo Ball unlocked a unique stat as he led the Charlotte Hornets to a thrilling 121-118 OT win against the Boston Celtics at the Spectrum Center on Monday. The 22-year-old guard led from the front with 36 points (15-of-27 from the field, 5-of-11 from downtown), eight rebounds and nine assists in 41 minutes of action to help Charlotte get the better of the clinical Boston side.

In the process, the Hornets star became the second-fastest and the third-youngest player in NBA history to get to 500 made career 3-pointers.

At 22 years and 90 days now trails Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (22 years, 55 days) in terms of age for the youngest player to reach 500 3s. The latter breezed past the records when he was 22.

However, Ball achieved the feat in 175 games, 12 games fewer than Doncic, who reached the milestone in 187 games. Only Duncan Robinson got to 500 3s faster in 152 games.

Against the Celtics, Ball found ample support from Gordon Hayward (20 points, five rebounds and four assists) and Mark Williams (18 points, 16 rebounds and two assists). The win sees them placed 13th in the East with a 4-9 record.

LaMelo Ball has made a promising start for the Charlotte Hornets this season

LaMelo Ball has been prolific for the Hornets, although the results haven't necessarily gone their way. In his last five games, he's averaged 33.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists. The ongoing season has him propping up 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

After being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Ball began his league career by coming off the bench, but his instant impact saw him earn the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for two months in a row. He ended his season with 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 51 games in his rookie season in 2020-21 to win the Rookie of the Year.

The following season saw him suit up for his first NBA All-Star Game and he set a career-high with 38 points against the Boston Celtics. Ball's 2022-23 season was plagued by a season-ending injury in February. He was ruled out after a fractured ankle required surgery.

Ahead of the 2023–24 season, Ball inked a lucrative contract extension with the Hornets on July 6, 2023. This showed the franchise's faith in the young player's ability to lead the team and make him the team's cornerstone.

Up next, LaMelo Ball and the Hornets play the Washington Wizards at home on Wednesday.