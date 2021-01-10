LaMelo Ball becomes the youngest player to record a triple-double l NBA News

Picked at third-overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Lamelo Ball came into the league with a lot of anticipation surrounding him. Fans have been divided on the prospect from the very beginning, with some believing he will be a superstar and others calling him overrated. Whatever side you may fall on, the Charlotte Hornets star is at the center of NBA News today for making history.

LaMelo Ball is now the youngest player in NBA history to get a triple double. — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) January 10, 2021

NBA News: LaMelo Ball breaks Markelle Fultz's record to become the youngest player to record a triple-double

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball had an incredible 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against the Atlanta Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets played the Atlanta Hawks once again to finish up their three back-to-back games in the NBA Season 2020-21 tonight.

Many expected the Hornets to be exhausted, with the Atlanta Hawks heavily tipped to come out with a win.

However, both teams started the game at an even pace, with LaMelo Ball being pivotal in keeping the offense flowing.

At first, the 19-year-old seemed a bit submissive, only running hand-off plays. As the game went on, his aggression only increased.

At the end of the night, LaMelo Ball had an incredible 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, making him the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double in a regular-season game at 19 years and 141 days old.

Another HUGE night for LaMelo:



22 PTS | 9/13 FG | 12 REB | 11 AST



Youngest player in NBA history with a triple double 😎 @MELOD1P (via @hornets) pic.twitter.com/lQoh5rJajk — Overtime (@overtime) January 10, 2021

The player almost accomplished this feat a day prior against the Pelicans but just fell short with a stat line of 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Charlotte Hornets have now won three games on the bounce, and LaMelo Ball has played a key part in every victory.

Given how well Ball is doing, not only has he started to sway his doubters, but he is also putting himself in pole position to win Rookie of the Year this season.

Not bad for a kid claimed to have the most bust potential of all rookies by experts in the NBA community.

