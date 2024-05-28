LaMelo Ball decks out his Cybertruck with custom 'LaFrance' wrap, adding to his enormous car collection

Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball was allegedly spotted showcasing a new ride this week, adding to his ever-growing car collection.

TikTok user @bigdolphthealtima recently uploaded a video of a grey and black camouflage Tesla Cybertruck, which he noted was Ball's. The truck features custom orange wheels and an orange LaFrance wrap from the 22-year-old's lifestyle brand.

While Ball isn't directly visible in the clip, one of his X/Twitter fan pages, @Meloleague, shared it on Sunday, confirming it’s the one-time All-Star's new vehicle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another fan @NftsMediaa shared photos of Ball inside what appeared to be his Cybertruck.

Expand Tweet

They also provided details regarding where he allegedly got the vehicle customized in North Carolina.

Expand Tweet

Ball's purported Cybertruck acquisition would mark the latest in a series of high-end vehicle purchases. Last year, it was reported that the 22-year-old already amassed a whopping $1.2 million worth of cars.

His collection reportedly features a Lamborghini Gallardo, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Ferrari SF90, GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 and Rolls Royce Cullinan. So, he is clearly a luxury car enthusiast.

Also Read: Why is LaMelo Ball being sued? Hornets star's alleged hit-and-run case explored

LaMelo Ball's max contract set to kick in, providing additional opportunity to expand car collection

LaMelo Ball is coming off another injury-plagued season and has only suited up in 58 out of a possible 164 games the last two years. Nonetheless, after making $35.6 million over his first four seasons, his rookie max contract extension is set to kick in next season.

The deal, which he signed over the offseason, is reportedly worth up to $260 million over the next five years. That includes a $35.3 million salary next season, with his annual earnings ballooning to $46.5 million in the 2028-29 season. So, he should have plenty of opportunity to continue expanding his car collection in the coming years.

However, Hornets fans would likely prefer to see Ball stay on the court after Charlotte's dismal 13th-placed (21-61) Eastern Conference finish.

Most would probably agree that Ball has the big-name recognition and electric playstyle required to become one of the league's premier perimeter stars. Meanwhile, he has improved his scoring output through each of his first four seasons.

Over 22 games this season, Ball averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.2 3-pointers per game on 43.3% shooting.

He is reportedly expected to be ready to return from his right ankle injury by next season's training camp. So, Ball will look to regain his All-Star form and continue building his brand in Year 5.

Also Read: LaMelo Ball's latest collaboration with a $4 billion brand gets his girlfriend's seal of approval