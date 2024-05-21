Why is LaMelo Ball being sued? Hornets star's alleged hit-and-run case explored

NBA star LaMelo Ball is being sued by a local family after an alleged hit-and-run during an event. According to Sports Illustrated, a mother is suing the Charlotte Hornets star after allegedly driving over her son's foot. She claimed that her son, Angell Joseph, was asking the star for an autograph when he fell to the floor.

According to the claims, Ball reportedly ignored the request of the young 11-year-old for an autograph. The mother, Tamaria McRae, talked about the alleged incident at WSOC-TV.

"My son was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my ... give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?’" McRae said. “I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something."

According to McRae, it took her son months to recover mentally and physically after he was run over by the NBA star's car. Ball and the Hornets have not released a statement on their side.

LaMelo Ball's habit of rushing out of the arena after games

Fans have noticed a trend with LaMelo Ball after the end of each home game. According to most fans who have seen Ball up close, the NBA star tends to rush out of the arena after each game. Additionally, they pointed out that the young prospect had a habit of running the red light as he rushed out of the arena.

A now-deleted Reddit account posted a compilation of Ball rushing out of the arena. Three YouTube shorts show his habit of exiting the arena recklessly.

LaMelo Ball driving out of Hornets parking lot compilation Another Reddit user with the username u/Ben_McApoo posted a video addressing the habit that Ball has practiced behind the wheel. In the video, it doesn't matter which car he drives, as he always runs quickly when driving and often runs the red light.

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets NBA star) with complete disregard for pedestrian/driver safety after every game Fans have been enraged with this habit of his and there have been multiple compilations of it around social media.

LaMelo Ball has a unique car collection

Collecting cars has never been new to NBA stars. With the large amount of money they have, players tend to spend it on expensive luxury cars. Ball isn't far behind the trend as he has shown fans his different cars on separate occasions.

GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

Ball has a Hummer that was reportedly customized by Dreamworks Motorsports. The NBA star had it detailed with a camouflage paint job and is fitted with neon lights underneath. Ball's car collection

Ferrari SF90

The young guard was seen speeding his way out of the arena with the Ferrari SF90, which reportedly cost around $500,000. It has a stunning gold and black paint. Ball's car collection (image caption) Ferrari F8 Tributo Ball loves his Ferrari as he has more than one Ferrari car. His F8 has the classic red finish and is reportedly around $280,000. Ball's car collection

There’s no doubt that Ball has a massive interest and love for cars.

