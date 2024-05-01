LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana pulls off $5,870 worth Louis Vuitton accessories 

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana recently traveled in style with her beau, rocking an expensive set of Louis Vuitton accessories.

In an Instagram post, the social media influencer and model shared photos of her and the Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard in transit on a private plane. She was wearing an LV footprint low boot and had a checkered bag, which combined is listed on the luxury brand's website at $5,870.

The Footprint Low Boot is listed at $2,470. It is part of Louis Vuitton's Spring Summer collection designed by the brand's men's creative director and popular recording star Pharrell Williams.

Its upper is made of soft and cozy shearling and boasts an oversized Monogram pattern printed on it. The outsole is rubber inspired by a bear's paw and is adorned with House signatures.

The bag, meanwhile, is the Speedy 40 Bandouliere Damier Pop, which is listed at $3,400. It is made from Damier Pop canvas, which Williams gave a checkerboard take.

The pattern is partnered with natural cowhide leather on the top handles and shoulder strap and gold-color hardware, including a padlock.

Check out Ana Montana's post below:

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana made their relationship public last June but they have been linked to one another even before that.

Montana, 34, is 12 years older than the All-Star guard, who was limited to just 22 games in the 2023-23 season for the Hornets (21-61) because of an ankle injury.

In the games he played, he averaged 23.9 points, eight assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in 32 minutes. Last summer, Ball signed a five-year, $260-million contract extension.

LaMelo Ball expresses love for Ana Montana as she poses alongside her luxurious car

LaMelo Ball is enamored with Ana Montana and recently manifested it with a sweet comment on his girlfriend's Instagram post, where she is seen alongside her 2024 white Rolls-Royce Cullinan car.

In his comments on his girlfriend's post, Ball wrote:

"mineeee"

Check out the post below:

As per Car and Driver, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a price of $391,750 and comes in various colors and varieties, including an SUV variant.

Montana's crisp taste in vehicles makes her all the more compatible with LaMelo Ball, who is also a known car lover.

In a report that came out on the U.S. version of The Sun, the 22-year-old NBA star has a $1.2-million car collection, which includes a neon yellow Lamborghini and custom camouflage Hummer.

He also has the SUV version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan that Montana has. The car was introduced in 2018 and boasts of a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine for solid power.