LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, flexes $2,349 Louis Vuitton purse on Valentine's Day 

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Fashion Nova brand ambassador Ana Montana, recently showed off an expensive $2,349 Louis Vuitton purse on Instagram. The image was posted on Valentine's Day on Wednesday after the Hornets picked up a 122-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The win marked three straight for the struggling Hornets.

Ball notably didn't play, marking his 11th straight absence because of right ankle tendinopathy. Despite that, his girlfriend was in attendance, cheering on her boyfriend's team.

She commemorated the Hornets' win by posting to her Instagram story, showing off her Louis Vuitton purse along with the jumbotron. She also pointed out that the Hornets have now won three straight, a remarkable feat considering they have just 13 wins on the year.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story below.

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, wishes NBA star a Happy Valentine's Day with heartfelt post

The story post showing off her Louis Vuitton purse and the Charlotte Hornets' most recent win wasn't Ana Montana's only Valentine's Day post. The influencer and Fashion Nova brand ambassador also made a post on her story earlier in the day wishing LaMelo Ball a happy Valentine's Day.

Alongside a photo of her and Ball dressed to the nines, Montana wrote a touching caption expressing her love and admiration for the NBA standout:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to you my baby, my favorite person walking this planet, i love you and appreciate you"

Many fans have questioned the nature of the relationship given the fact that LaMelo Ball's girlfriend is 34 years old, 12 years his senior. Even though the 22-year-old is so much younger than Ana Montana, his father approves of the relationship.

As LaVar Ball explained in a Vlad TV interview, he isn't surprised by the relationship.

"The woman that Melo has, Ana, I like her, love her," LaVar Ball said. "Everybody is stuck on that thing like, 'Oh, she's so old; he's so young.' ... I kind of made Melo do that on the fact that he always played up six or seven years.

"So, he a little more older than what he actually is. So, of course, he not gonna pick the girlfriend type from high school. He gonna gravitate toward a woman."