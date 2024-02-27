LaMelo Ball's injury update is closely monitored by the Charlotte Hornets fans ahead of the team's key clash against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Ball has been out since Jan. 27 with an ankle injury. The former All-Star has missed 14 games leading up to the game against the Bucks.

Ball has played only 22 games this season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 43/36/87 splits. He also closed last year with 36 appearances while dealing with an ankle issue.

LaMelo Ball Injury Update: What is former All-Star guard's status vs Bucks?

Ball is ruled out for Tuesday's Hornets vs. Bucks game. He's on the injury report, citing right ankle tendinopathy. It will be his 15th consecutive absence. The Hornets centerpiece returned to practice last week. So he could be inching close to his return.

However, with multiple setbacks since last season, the Hornets, likely finishing in the lottery again, could give him a decent break, so the former lottery pick is fully healthy upon his return.

When will LaMelo Ball return? Exploring possible timeline

LaMelo Ball returned to practice on Wednesday after missing nearly two weeks of action. The Hornets never provided any intimidation that it would be a long-term absence. However, it turned out to be the case after Ball missed 14 consecutive games while Tuesday's absence will be his 15th.

There's no timeline, but with Ball practicing with his teammates again, he could return to the court soon. The Hornets return home to play Milwaukee again on Thursday. He could be back then.

The Hornets have been in a good rhythm, having won five of their last six games. They added some veteran depth with Grant Williams and Seth Curry at the trade deadline, while players like Brandon Miller, Nick Richards and Miles Bridges have also upped their play.

Ball's return could allow the Hornets to see what their team could look like next season, albeit briefly. It could also allow him to catch a rhythm before the season ends, which is crucial for athletes, so they can continue that run in the offseason and work on their games.

LaMelo Ball also missed 20 games after November, so he hasn't played much since the 2022-23 season. The Hornets will hope he's back for good and not as bothered by his ankle when he returns. His presence is crucial for them to get to the next level, especially with the team looking to end their playoff drought.

