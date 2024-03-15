LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana dotes on fresh pairs of Puma x LaMelo MB.03s 

It has been a while since Charlotte Hornets fans saw the best of their 22-year-old superstar LaMelo Ball on the court. However, he has continued to make big moves off the court, and recently saw the release of his latest signature shoes with Puma.

The LaMelo MB.03s released in 2023 in multiple colorways, including an all-white and multiple fluorescent versions. The sneaker has received positive reviews online and appears to combine explosive performance and comfort with some genuinely trendy designs, which is also somewhat true for the player himself.

Regardless, his partner, Ana Montana, an American model who has previously been seen in music videos by artists such as Rick Ross and Florida, also appears to be a fan of the shoes. Montana recently posted a story showing off multiple variants of the sneaker on her Instagram account.

Ana Montana showing off LaMelo Ball's signature shoes. (Image via Ana Montana, Instagram)

Set to the tune of 4Batz’s "Act ii: date @ 8" featuring Drake, Montana showed off three variants of the shoe. Even non-sneakerheads will agree that they look genuinely impressive. Available online for $90, they are not the most expensive signature shoes ever released by an NBA star, but they are far from the cheapest.

LaMelo Ball’s signature shoes combine performance with excellence

The MB.03s have been met positively by both athletes and sneakerheads, and feature a futuristic design with LaMelo’s branding on the back. The shoes are infused with Puma’s trademarked NITRO™ foam technology that offers unparalleled responsiveness and cushioning.

Of course, as fans would expect, LaMelo Ball has also ensured that his shoes are a treat to the eyes, and all colorway variants are undoubtedly impressive. Ball has to date released three signature sneakers with Puma, all of which have attempted to combine aesthetics with performance.

The MB.01 came out back in October 2021, as LaMelo Ball was markedly the first NBA athlete to have been signed by Puma since the brand relaunched its basketball category in 2018.

In addition to Ball himself showing off the latest MB.03 on the NBA court, his partner Montana has also been seen doting on the shoes multiple times in recent weeks.

The MB.03 recently saw the release of its MB.03 Porsche Legacy version, although the particular variant is not yet available commercially. Montana also posted a story showing off the Porshe version of the sneaker, as she was seen wearing the all-yellow variant.

Regardless, Ball, last played in the NBA back on Jan. 26, in the loss against the Houston Rockets. He has had multiple injury absences this season and it will be considerable time before fans can hope to see the talented point guard himself showing off his new MB.03 on the court.