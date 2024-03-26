LaMelo Ball’s girlfriend Ana Montana flaunts $8,483 Louis Vuitton bag 

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana took to Instagram to show off her plush $8,483 Louis Vuitton bag. The model and Fashion Nova's brand ambassador shared a series of images on her post with the bag in each of them.

The white Monogram casual style bag features a rather minimalist yet classy look, with the 35-year-old displaying a solid style statement in a rich-looking outfit.

"Thought i was gon fall off ,hate to bring you bad news," Ana captioned the post.

This isn't the first time she has flaunted her LV collection. Previously, she rocked a pair of sneakers and a handbag to a Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets game. The sneakers were priced at $1,430 and the handbag was a whopping $2,514.

According to reports, the couple have been dating since February 2022 and share a 13-year age gap, with LaMelo Ball aged 22 at the time of writing.

LaMelo Ball has seen a disappointing, injury-riddled season

It has not been a great run for LaMelo Ball or the Charlotte Hornets this season. The guard played just 22 games this season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

The former Rookie of the Year has been on the sidelines since January. His absence in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers marked his 28th straight missed game of the season. Earlier this month, team head coach Steve Clifford provided an injury update that didn't exactly sound promising.

"Melo's doing more and more. He had a good workout today, and did some live. I feel like he's getting closer but not quite there yet," Clifford said.

The guard has been dealing with right ankle tendinitis and the same injury derailed his run in the past season as well. The Hornets season is done as they fail to make the playoffs again with a dismal 17-54 record at the time of writing. The team's five-game losing streak all but signaled their end this season.

With Brandon Miller in the mix, Charlotte will hope to have a better run next season. Up next, the team has a tough stretch with another game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They follow up with the Golden State Warriors, the LA Clippers, and the Boston Celtics.