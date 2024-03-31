LaMelo Ball’s girlfriend Ana Montana shouts out JuJu Watkins while promoting women’s college basketball

JuJu Watkins caught the limelight during USC's win over Baylor in the Sweet 16 game of NCAA March Madness 2024. Her stellar play got the attention of Lamelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana.

It was quite a night for Watkins, scoring 30 of the USC's 74 points in their victory over the Bears. She also finished the game with six rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

This performance by Watkins was being monitored by Ana Montana. Ball's girlfriend was quick to show appreciation on her instagram story.

LOOK: LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, gves props to JuJu Watkins in her Instagram story

"She's hard! JuJu! Let's go!" said Montana while the USC lead by six in the third quarter. "I'm really, really enjoying the women's college basketball like they'd be getting to it."

She also made a poll on her Instagram story to see if her followers were also following NCAA women's basketball recently.

The Instagram model has been showing a lot of appreciation to basketball since she got into a relationship with LaMelo Ball in February 2022 . Her boyfriend's game highlights and attending Charlotte Hornets games at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina were part of her Instagram feeds.

With this win by JuJu Watkins, the USC Trojans will be battling the UConn Huskies in the Elite 8 on April 1, 9:00 p.m.

JuJu Watkins' college career so far as a freshman in USC

At this early time, many basketball scouts from the WNBA have been closely monitoring JuJu Watkins' progress in the college ranks. She is predicted to declare for the WNBA draft by 2027, which gives them time to evaluate her trajectory moving up to the college ranks.

As one of the highly anticipated players coming from high school, Watkins has indeed created an impact early on in her college career.

Her averages in the 2023-24 NCAA season are 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks. She also shot 40.2% from the field and 31.9 beyond the three-point arc. Her free throw percentage is a very respectable 84.2%.

Her highest scoring output was a whopping 51 points during a win against the Stanford Cardinal on February 2. She also had 11 rebounds, six three-pointers, four steals and two assists in the same game.

According to on3.com, the NIL of JuJu Watkins is at $200,000 and that amount is the 11th highest in NCAA women's college basketball.