LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana stuns in latest IG post while showing off $3700 Balanciega bags

Ana Montana, the girlfriend of Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball, is well-known as a fashion model and social media personality. As such, she can often be seen attending Hornets games and she posts pictures of her outfits on her Instagram.

Montana continued this trend by uploading several pictures to her IG recently. Her most recent upload is a promotion for a brand of footwear. Aside from the shoes, her post also featured a pair of expensive bags from luxury brand Balenciaga.

The first bag was a silver Balenciaga Hourglass Wallet on Chain Bag. This bag was made in Italy and uses leather for its material and retails for $1,750.

The second was the pink Balenciaga Hourglass Top Handle bag. This is also manufactured in Italy and is made from 100% calfskin. Of the two, this is the more expensive accessory, retailing for $1,950. The price of these two bags combined totals to $3,700.

Ana Montana once wore a custom Charlotte Hornets top while supporting boyfriend LaMelo Ball

Ana Montana often shows up to LaMelo Ball's games to support him and when she does, she shows up in style. She regularly wears branded outfits paired with equally luxurious accessories.

One of her most iconic outfits was worn on opening day to start the 2023-24 season when the Hornets hosted the Atlanta Hawks. Montana was seen wearing a top that featured the Hornets' colors and even had a #1 printed on the front using the team's font. This is one of the ways that she shows support for LaMelo Ball as he wears the same number on his jersey.

Ana Montana shared several images of this outfit, including one from her courtside seat.

The post received plenty of attention, including 227-378 likes and 1,252 comments. One of which was from LaMelo himself, who commented "on dat," followed by several heart-eyed emojis, punctuated by the twin heart emoji.

The two rarely post about each other on their social media pages but support each other in other ways.

LaMelo comments on girlfriend Ana Montana's Instagram post of her wearing a Hornets-themed top

