“Butthurt sore loser move”: Fans express outrage as video of LaMelo Ball trying to trip Bam Adebayo’s leg goes viral

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat rallied past LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night to win the game 104-87. The Heat improved to 23-16 in the East after winning their second in a row, whereas the Hornets dropped to 8-29 and are on a five-game losing skid.

Ball attempted to make the layup during the matchup, and Adebayo tried to block him. The Hornets' star guard fell to the floor, and when Adebayo attempted to run to the other side of the floor, he tried to grab his leg.

Ball's move created a lot of negative reactions from fans, who called him out as the action could have led to an injury to Adebayo.

"Absolute disasterclass half from him. B**hurt sore loser move," a fan wrote on Reddit.

"Lamelo Ball is trash for that. Bam should’ve stomped his a** out lol," another fan, this time on X, commented.

"Send him to China," a user wrote.

"That was super dirty. Draymond Green dirty."

"Get lamelo ball out the f***ing game. He’s dangerous."

"I don’t blame Coach Spoelstra for being animated. Just a dirty play."

"LaMelo Ball needs to be put on his back (80s style basketball) after that crap he tried to do to Bam. You don’t mess with a players health like that. Could hurt him. Give him a hard foul, send a message."

"That’s an ejection and should be a fine."

"Wait a minute he’s trying to hurt BAM!"

"Whiny loser."

Dwyane Wade praises Bam Adebayo for becoming a leader for the Miami Heat

Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets was special for the Miami Heat, who honored Dwyane Wade for his Hall of Fame induction last August. In a special ceremony at halftime, Heat president Pat Riley announced that Wade would have his statue outside Kaseya Center in Miami.

Wade, considered the greatest player in franchise history, had high praise for Bam Adebayo and his leading role in the Heat lineup.

"I am proud to be able to watch the game of basketball," Dwyane Wade said. "To watch the Heat and see Bam do what he's doing and become the player he's becoming, become the leader he's becoming."

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are considered the leaders of this Miami Heat team. They have led the franchise to three Eastern Conference finals in three years (2020, 2022, 2023) and have played in the NBA finals twice (2020, 2023).

Still, they haven't claimed the championship and hope it will happen this year despite the tough competition in the East.

Bam Adebayo, who joined Miami in 2017 and is under contract through the summer of 2026, has averages of 22.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 29 appearances.

