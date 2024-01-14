Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 14, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat is one of five games on the NBA schedule for Sunday. It's the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Heat looking for the series sweep. Let's look at the Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 14.

Miami won the first three meetings of the season on Nov. 14 (111-105) and on Dec. 11 (116-14) in Charlotte, and on Dec. 13 (115-104) at the Kaseya Center. The Heat will look for the series sweep and their seventh win in the last 10 games.

Sunday's game is also the 125th regular-season matchup between the two teams since the first one last Nov. 29, 1988, in Charlotte. The Heat have also dominated the Hornets with a record of 76-48. Charlotte last beat Miami on Feb. 25, 2023, at home.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat is scheduled for Sunday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The game begins at 6:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast Charlotte and Bally Sports Sun.

Moneyline: Hornets (+245) vs Heat (-303)

Spread: Hornets +8 (-111) vs Heat -8 (-111)

Total (O/U): Hornets -111 (o222.5) vs Heat -111 (u222.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat preview

The Charlotte Hornets are on a four-game losing streak and have only won one in their last 10 games. LaMelo Ball returned to the lineup after a 20-game absence due to an ankle injury on Friday, but the Hornets still lost to the San Antonio Spurs 135-99.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are back in the win column following a 99-96 victory over the Orlando Magic. The Heat are battling injuries, but have managed to win six of their last 10 games. They are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference and are just 0.5 games behind the New York Knicks.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat starting lineups

The Charlotte Hornets have six injured players heading into Sunday's game, including starters Brandon Miller, Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams. Head coach Steve Clifford will likely use a starting lineup of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat are also dealing with injuries to starters such as Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. If Herro and Lowry are unable to get cleared before tip-off, head coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to have a starting five of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, and Bam Adebayo.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat betting tips

LaMelo Ball has an over/under of 23.5 points against the Miami Heat, which is lower than his season average of 24.9 points per game. Ball scored 28 points in his return, so it's probably safe to bet on him to go over despite being favored to score less than 23.5 points.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.0 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 24.5 points for Sunday's game. Adebayo has only scored 25 points or more in two of his last five games. It's still best to bet on him to go over, especially if Tyler Herro doesn't get cleared before tip-off.

Terry Rozier is favored to go over 23.5 points despite scoring less than his average of 23.9 points in his past two games. Ball's return to the lineup certainly affects Rozier's shot attempts. It might be safer to bet on him to score less than 23.5 points against Miami.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are the underdogs in their game against the Miami Heat. The Hornets are too depleted at the moment to possibly beat the Heat and avoid the season sweep. Oddsmakers are predicting that Miami will beat Charlotte and cover the spread.

