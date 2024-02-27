LaMelo Ball’s girlfriend Ana Montana turns heads with $8,590 Chanel bag & Kendrick jacket in heartwarming nephew reunion

Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball has been making headlines not only for his on-court success, but also for his high-profile relationship with actress Ana Montana. The New Bedford-born actress, who has been a social media sensation, recently posted her firey look in a FashionNova outfit.

Taking to her Instagram account, Montana posted her latest look carrying a Chanel bag while posing before a mirror. Dressed in a pair of clean blue denims, she tagged FashionNova in the post and captioned it:

"Not a fire drill, it’s the real thing🤎 "

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As seen in the frame, Montana picked up a Medium Classic Double Flap Chanel bag made out of caramel caviar leather with light gold-tone hardware and also featured a front flap with signature CC turn-lock closure.

The luxury bag also carries a half-moon back pocket, an adjustable interwoven light gold tone chain link and a caramel leather shoulder strap. It is priced at $8,590 on the Madison Avenue Couture website.

Additionally, LaMelo Ball's girlfriend also posted an Instagram story with a heartfelt caption. She was enjoying her time while being reunited with her nephew. She pulled up for the reunion in a brown Kendrick light down-hooded parka jacket. The jacket is a recycled light-down parka tailored for men, featuring a relaxed fit with drop shoulders, a nylon shell and an oversized channel quilting for a bold appearance.

Equipped to withstand extreme weather, it includes an adjustable drawcord storm visor, removable hood, rib knit storm cuffs and insulated patch pockets to ensure warmth, while utility chest pockets provide secure storage for essentials. It is priced at $1,090 on the Mackage website.

Ana Montana's Instagram story

Ana Montana had a heartfelt post for LaMelo Ball on Valentine's Day

Ana Montana shared a poignant Instagram post on Valentine's Day for her boyfriend, LaMelo Ball, featuring a lavish $2,349 Louis Vuitton purse. The post coincided with the Charlotte Hornets' triumphant, 122-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, marking their third consecutive win despite the team's overall struggle throughout the season.

She captioned the post:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to you my baby, my favorite person walking this planet, i love you and appreciate you💕🙏🏾"

Despite Ball's absence from the game due to his ongoing right ankle tendinopathy, Montana was present at the arena, wholeheartedly supporting her boyfriend's team.

Celebrating the Hornets' recent winning streak, Ana Montana took to her Instagram story, displaying her designer purse alongside the jumbotron, drawing attention to the team's remarkable achievement of securing three consecutive victories, an impressive feat given their limited number of wins this season.

In addition to the Instagram story showcasing her prized possession and the Hornets' success, Montana also dedicated a heartfelt Valentine's Day post to her partner.

Sharing a photo of themselves elegantly dressed, accompanied by an affectionate caption, the FashionNova brand ambassador expressed her deep affection and admiration for the NBA star.