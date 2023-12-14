LaMelo Ball's LaFrancé x Puma women’s collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Outside his young NBA career, LaMelo Ball has joined Puma as one of their signature athletes. This week, his brand launched a full line of women's clothing.

The LaFrance women's collection consists of multiple different types of clothing. There are jackets, hoodies, pants, T-shirts and body suits. For those who want to see the full line of clothes, they can be found on LaFrance's website.

As for prices, they range depending on what customers are looking to buy. The most expensive thing is a leather jacket, which is being listed at $110. The cheapest thing that can be purchased is some of the T-shirts that are being sold for $40.

LaMelo Ball first signed with Puma in the summer of 2020, around the same time the Charlotte Hornets had drafted him with the third overall pick. However, the LaFrance line is the newest creation of this partnership.

The original clothing line debuted weeks before the regular season began, with the women's line coming out a few months later.

LaMelo Ball was forced to cover up LaFrance tattoo

Before this season, LaMelo Ball got a tattoo with the initals LF. It had to do with the LaFrance line coming out, and is also his middle name.

Not long after the tattoo was seen, the NBA was forced to step in. They made the Charlotte Hornets All-Star cover up that tattoo because it is against league policy. The initials went against the league rules that players are not allowed to have commerical brand logos on their body.

It's not the first time the NBA has forced a player to cover up a tattoo for this reason. In fact, one of the more recent examples is LaMelo's older brother, Lonzo Ball.

When he was first enetering the league, he was forced to cover up his Big Baller Brand logo. Lonzo is still a member of the Chicago Bulls but is expected to miss all of the season due to a knee injury.

LaMelo did not argue this ruling and covered up the tattoo behind his ear. At the moment, he's also on the sidelines, like his brother. He has been out of action since Nov. 26, after suffering an ankle injury against the Orlando Magic.

Before he got injured, LaMelo was once again playing at an All-Star level. In his first 15 games, the 22 year old averaged 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists.