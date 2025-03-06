"LaMelo for Ja + picks" - NBA fans react to disgruntled LaMelo Ball reportedly seeking trade to 'winning situation'

LaMelo Ball was having an All-Star caliber year this season before he went down with a sprained left ankle near the end of January. However, despite his excellent individual play, the Charlotte Hornets have continued to struggle.

According to NBA Insider Michael Scotto, Ball has expressed a desire to be in a "winning situation," whether it is in Charlotte or somewhere else in the NBA.

LaMelo Ball's desire to be a part of a contending team has fans speculating on what the trade market would look like for the 6-foot-7 point guard.

"Tyler herro Duncan(Robinson) (Terry)rozier 4 picks," offered one fan.

"Lamelo for the dame package. Who says no," said another, setting a hypothetical price for Ball.

Other fans blamed the Charlotte Hornets front office for failing to build around Ball.

"LaMelo wanting out of Charlotte to chase a ring makes total sense - talent like his deserves a shot at a title! I’d love to see him on a contender like the Lakers or Warriors. Who do you think would be the perfect fit for him in 2025?" posed one fan about the situation.

"I mean can you blame him," sympathized another.

"Good! He’s too talented to be apart of that dumpster fire," said one fan, defending Ball.

Ball signed a five-year, $203 million contract in 2024. Any trade involving Ball requires the other team to give up a significant piece of their roster.

Ball has been electric when he has been on the court. Despite battling lower body injuries throughout the season, he averaged a career-high 26.2 points per game to go along with 7.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Ball might be having his best year as a pro, but his leadership has been questioned, especially by former Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams after the team suffered three straight blowout losses.

Where could LaMelo Ball be moved to this offseason?

LaMelo Ball's contract makes it difficult to move to a contending team without stripping them off too much, but there are a couple of teams on which he could be a good fit.

Orlando Magic

The Magic have the contracts to put together a trade for Ball, as well as the young talent and draft capital to offer an appealing deal. The team has been looking for a point guard to help prop up their below-average offense since the emergence of Paolo Banchero and adding Ball would fill out their young core.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have been attached to many of the big names around the NBA since the trade deadline as they continue to pursue a star who could lead them in a potential playoff run.

Ball provides them the star power they are looking for, as well as a point guard who can help run the offense alongside Alperen Sengun.

Memphis Grizzlies

As one of the fans posed with their reaction to the news, Ja Morant is a dark horse candidate to be moved after Jaren Jackson Jr.'s ascension this season. Ball gives the Grizzlies a different look than Morant did, boosting their playmaking.

