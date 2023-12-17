Largest defeat in franchise history: Hornets lose by 53, set franchise low

The Charlotte Hornets rewrote a franchise record for futility on Saturday night after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers by 53 points in their NBA regular season game at home.

Charlotte simply had no answers to Joel Embiid and the visiting Sixers as it slumped to a 135-82 defeat in front of its home fans. The loss set a new Hornets mark for deficit, eclipsing the 50 points they absorbed at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1999-2000 season.

The Sixers jumped on the Hornets right from the get-go, racing to a 15-3 lead midway into the opening quarter and never looked back after.

Reigning league MVP Embiid starred for the Sixers in the win, scoring 42 points to go along with 15 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey added 21 points. Tobias Harris (15), Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Danuel House Jr. (10) were the other Sixers who scored in double-digits.

The win was the sixth straight for Philadelphia, which now holds an 18-7 record, good for joint second in the Eastern Conference.

For the Hornets, rookie Brandon Miller top-scored with 14 points, followed by Bryce McGowens with 12. The defeat was their fourth straight.

Charlotte (7-17) played without All-Star guard LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (illness), PJ Washington (shoulder), and Mark Williams (back).

Their absence weighed a lot, said Hornets coach Steve Clifford after the game:

“I mean the overall story of the game would be more guys who didn’t play, than the guys that did.”

The 53-point drubbing topped the Hornets’ previous largest loss of 50 points in a 137-87 defeat to the Bucks on Jan. 10, 2000.

Charlotte next plays on Monday in a road game against the Toronto Raptors.

LaMelo Ball confident Hornets are on the right path

While they are currently experiencing a difficult start to the NBA season, Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball still believes they are on to something moving forward, prompting him to sign a rookie max extension contract worth $260 million to stay with the team in the offseason.

The third overall pick in the 2020 draft shared at the press conference after signing the contract that he believes in what the Hornets are trying to develop and wants to be part of it.

LaMelo Ball, 22, said,

"Where we at, I feel like we are all growing together. I think it's just a great position and I think we are all going the right way now."

In his first three years in Charlotte, LaMelo Ball posted averages of 19.4 points, 7.3 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He earned an All-Star nod in 2022.

Ball has not played since late November because of an ankle injury but is expected to be back later this week. In the ongoing NBA season, he has been good for 24.7 points, 8.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33 minutes.