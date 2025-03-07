"Larry Bird has healed from injury and is scheduled to play" - NBA fans floored as Lakers vs. Celtics game tickets reach staggering $23,112 mark

Old rivals will be featured as the Lakers vs. Celtics matchup will headline the NBA games Saturday night. The LA Lakers will play against their rival, the Boston Celtics, for the second and final time in the 2024-25 season. Los Angeles will start their four-game road trip at The Garden to extend their win streak to nine. Interestingly, many fans are surprised by the pricing of the tickets for the game.

Ad

Fans are undoubtedly eager for the two archrivals to square off. Nevertheless, some might have to pay a little more than the typical game ticket price.

According to Tick Pick, the cheapest ticket for their Saturday game is $485. Courtside seats, which are usually more expensive, are $23,112.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Many fans were taken aback by the prices for the clash of classic rivals. Here are some of what they had to say about the tickets.

"Larry Bird has healed from injury and is scheduled to play I hear," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We’re currently in the new Magic-Bird era," another fan commented.

"If the game was in LA it’ll be double that too lol," one fan posted.

Other fans weren't happy with how the tickets were priced.

"It ain’t the finals yet chill out yo wit the prices😭" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"A new car for some seats to a game that’ll last a few hours is crazy," another fan said.

"Imagine what the finals cost would be if they played each other," one fan commented.

The two clubs will play their last game of the regular season on Saturday. Fans anticipate a possible NBA Finals matchup between the two teams, which are now ranked second in their respective conferences.

Ad

Also read: Lakers vs. Celtics player stats and box score (Jan. 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

How did the first Lakers vs. Celtics go this season?

During the first Lakers vs. Celtics game on Jan. 23, LA held their ground and won 117-96.

Back then, LeBron James and his team still had Anthony Davis on the roster. James finished the game with a double-double: 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists on 45 percent shooting from the field. Davis did most of the heavy lifting with his 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Ad

Austin Reaves also had a great game against the Celtics, scoring 23 points and six assists on 50 percent shooting from deep.

The only player who scored at least 20 points for Boston was big man Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian center had 22 points and seven rebounds on 56.3 percent shooting from the field.

The Celtics are determined to win against the Lakers this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback