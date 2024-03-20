Larry Nance Jr. hilariously photoshops Zion Williams and teammates on Brooklyn 99 poster after dismantling Nets 

Larry Nance Jr. had a field day on Tuesday when the New Orleans Pelicans trounced the Brooklyn Nets 104-91. The forward took to X after the game to share a comical image of Zion Williams and his Pels teammates photoshopped on a Brooklyn 99 (US sitcom) poster. It was a funny way of showing their dominance over the Nets in the latter's backyard. The iconic poster had the TV show's characters' faces replaced by New Orleans stars.

In addition, Larry Nance Jr. had a sassy caption to boot:

"Game recap."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Nance Jr. came off the bench to prop up 13 points and 10 rebounds on the game front. Zion Williamson had a game-high 28 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Brandon Ingram chipped in with 11 points and six assists. Cam Thomas led the Nets with 25 points and Mikal Bridges had 15 points.

Larry Nance Jr. believes Zion Williamson is locked in and primed for championship

It was a tumultuous summer of 2023 for Zion Williamson with the whole Moriah Mills shebang which drew reproval from critics and analysts. The weight issues he was slammed with (by critics) seem to have affected the guard as he shed pounds since his return in January. After missing out on All-Star honors, Williamson shifted gears and his performance has seen the Pelicans go 15-5 since February.

Speaking to the media, Larry Nance Jr. shed light on Williamson's mindset.

"His focus level right now is just ridiculous. The best players I've played with, this is when they're peaking... I am just so proud of him for putting in the work on his body to stay healthy this year... Could be more happy for him"

Expand Tweet

Williamson has been averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season. With his latest 28-point outing. he is now propping up 23.7 points and 6.9 rebounds since the All-Star break in Indianapolis. As for Nance Jr., the big is averaging 5.5 points and 5.0 rebounds from 48 games this season.

New Orleans is well on their way to the playoffs and the recent win against Brooklyn puts them placed fifth with a 42-26 record. After missing out on the postseason last edition, the Pelicans will look to consolidate their position with 14 games remaining in the regular season. It remains to be seen if Larry Nance Jr. and Williamson can continue their level of production in the playoffs.