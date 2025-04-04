Larsa Pippen delivers 5-word courtside reaction as Scotty Pippen Jr. helps the Grizzlies get back on track

Larsa Pippen reacted to Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies’ close save against the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies won 110-108 in what was an intense game on both ends of the floor. Ja Morant hit the game winner as the shot clock ran out to give his team the win.

Scotty Pippen Jr. was everywhere in the fourth quarter. He made the most of his time on the floor, setting screens, hitting shots and showing intensity on defense. The 24-year-old finished the night with 17 points and seven assists. It was refreshing to see Pippen play with such intensity while the Grizzlies desperately searched for a win.

Before defeating the Heat, Memphis had lost four in a row against the OKC Thunder, LA Lakers, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Scotty’s mother, Larsa Pippen, took to Instagram and dropped a five-word reaction to the last moments of the Grizzlies-Heat game as she sat courtside:

“Hate close games like this,” Larsa wrote.

Check out her reaction below:

Larsa Pippen's reaction to Grizzlies vs. Heat

Another video posted by Larsa showed her hugging her son, Scotty Pippen Jr., after the game. The Grizzlies guard is having a solid season, averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while playing 20.9 minutes a game. He recorded 14.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while starting 20 games for the Grizzlies this season.

With this win, the Grizzlies have improved to 45-32 for the season. They hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference, half a game behind the Golden State Warriors in fifth (45-31).

Memphis will face the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks to close the regular season.

Larsa Pippen and daughter serve fashion goals in matching denim as Scotty Pippen Jr. joins for Miami night out

Larsa Pippen and her daughter, Sophia Pippen, spent a night out in Miami with Scotty Pippen Jr. on Thursday. Larsa and her daughter caught the eyes of many by wearing matching baggy jeans. Pippen shared pictures of the same on Instagram and wrote:

"Family time ❤️"

Pippen also posted several pictures from their night out on her Instagram story:

Pictures from Pippen's night out with her children

Safe to say, it has been an exciting week for Scotty Pippen Jr. after the 24-year-old proved to be key in the Grizzlies' win, with his family in attendance.

