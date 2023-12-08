Larsa Pippen exudes elegance as she goes all Balmain with $1,450 Moneta Rhinestone ankle boots

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, has been in the limelight with her relationship with Marcus Jordan and their appearance on Season 6 of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami." Recently, Larsa uploaded on Instagram an image of her wearing a Balmain outfit paired with $1,450 Moneta Rhinestone ankle boots.

Her post also included an Instagram caption where she said:

"Sipping on the goof stuff #olujo."

The Balmain outfit is an obvious standout in her complete look but has also been elevated with the Moneta Rhinestone ankle boots. The post garnered over 2,800 likes.

With Larsa Pippen known as a TV personality and a businesswoman, this goes with her branding and social media presence.

Larsa Pippen talked about a wedding with Marcus Jordan

Despite no actual confirmation if Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are engaged, Larsa spoke with ET's Brice Sander and gave an update on their relationship and possibly getting married sometime in the future.

"I will be engaged once I get a ring," Pippen said. "We love each other you know? It's gonna happen. I just feel like when the timing is right."

From Larsa Pippen's comments, there's no denying that she and Marcus Jordan are in love and it appears a wedding is in the pipeline. She also mentioned that the timing has to be right before they take any future steps.

Moreover, Marcus Jordan also mentioned on Pablo Torre's "Pablo Founds Out" podcast that he wants his father, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan to be the best man. It is Marcus' way of keeping the family tradition going as he was the best man at his father's and older brother's weddings.

"I was the best man at my his wedding," Jordan said, "and the best man at my brother's wedding. Obviously, we'll keep that tradition going, is my thoughts on it."

However, Larsa also mentioned in the ET interview with Brice Sander that Marcus will have the final say on the matter.

Originally, TMZ got a "No!" response from Michael Jordan regarding his approval of his son's relationship with his former Chicago Bulls teammate's ex-wife. The six-time NBA champion's answer left Larsa Pippen feeling "embarrassed," as per People's Kirsty Hatcher.

Meanwhile, Marcus Jordan had a different reaction to his father's TMZ response. Speaking on the "Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan" podcast, Marcus knew his dad was being sarcastic with his answer.

"I know my dad," Jordan said, "and obviously my whole family, we're so competitive, part of our DNA is to talk s***, it gets us going and gets us motivated. And when I saw it immediately I thought, 'He's playing.' He's joking, he's laughing. He's just being playful, he's a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila]."

From Marcus's comments, he reassured Larsa that since he knows his father well, he didn't take his TMZ response seriously.