Larsa Pippen flaunts her 'cute' & 'casual' sense of style with $4.5K Chanel tote bag, beau Marcus Jordan reacts: “Baddest keeps gettin’ badder”

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and the current girlfriend of Michael Jordan's son Marcus, showed off her 'cute' and 'casual' outfit on Instagram. This featured a $4,500 Chanel tote bag. The 49-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman posed in front of a mirror, wearing a black bodycon dress, matched with black sunglasses.

She accessorized her look with a white overshirt for layering. But the most eye-catching item in her ensemble was the black Chanel 19 large flap bag, which features a quilted leather design, a gold chain strap, and a CC turn-lock closure. The bag retails for $4,500 on the Chanel website, but it is currently sold out.

Her beau, Marcus Jordan, was quick to react to her stunning photo, leaving a comment that read:

"Baddest keeps gettin' badder."

Marcus Jordan complimented Larsa Pippen

Marcus, who is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, has been dating Larsa since 2022. The couple has been spotted on several romantic outings, including a yacht trip in Miami and a dinner date in Los Angeles. Larsa and Marcus seem smitten with each other, often exchanging sweet messages on social media.

Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen was previously married to former NBA star Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. The couple split in 2018 after 21 years of marriage. Larsa has since moved on with Marcus, who is also a former basketball player and the founder of the online sneaker store Trophy Room.

Larsa and Marcus have been open about their relationship on social media, often sharing sweet and supportive messages for each other. The pair has also appeared on several podcasts and shows, including "Pablo Torre Finds Out," where they revealed how they met and how Michael Jordan reacted to their romance.

Larsa Pippen, who is an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Miami," has also been busy with her jewelry line, Larsa Marie, which she launched in 2020. She said that the line offers a variety of pieces that focus on "self-love and empowering women to feel like their best selves."

She has also been featured on other shows, such as "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Selling Sunset," and "The Traitors."