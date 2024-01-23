Larsa Pippen glows with motherly pride as Justin Pippen earns recognition in 2024 rankings

Justin Pippen, son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and reality TV star Larsa Pippen, has been showing everyone that the basketball gene runs in their family. His performance is a huge reason behind the dominant run that the Sierra Canyon boys' basketball team is enjoying.

They are currently enjoying a 22-1 overall record and a league record of 5-0, and Pippen's contributions in each of their wins cannot be understated. His incredible performances have earned some very high praise, including a shoutout from LeBron James himself.

LeBron James' story lauding Justin Pippen

His impressive run was also recognized by 247 Sports, who ranked him 60th in their 2024 Top 150 Basketball Rankings. Prior to this ranking, Justin was unranked, which makes him earning a spot this high even more impressive.

There are certainly people who are proud of Justin for everything he is accomplishing, but no one is prouder than his mother, Larsa. She has made a habit of posting about his big games and his milestones on Instagram Stories. This most recent achievement received the same treatment as his previous ones.

Larsa Pippen's story

Justin Pippen scored 24 points to lead Sierra Canyon in a comeback victory against Harvard-Westlake

During halftime of Sierra Canyon's matchup against Harvard-Westlake last Friday (Jan. 19), Pippen only had three points at halftime and his team's 15-game win streak was at risk of being snapped.

However, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend came alive in the second half of the game to score 21 points to lead a spirited fourth-quarter comeback, which resulted in them snatching a six-point win (76-68) from the jaws of defeat.

This fantastic performance is just the latest in a string of great outings for Pippen, who is already in his senior year.

Justin Pippen is yet to commit to a college

Justin is going to face a difficult decision that could shape how his basketball career will pan out, and that decision is choosing a college. So far, he has received offers from four schools.

The first two colleges to send him an offer were Northern Arizona and Sacramento State, who both sent their offer way back on Oct. 19, 2023. Before 2023 ended, he received another offer from the California Golden Bears. This year, he paid a visit to Texas A&M. A few days after his visit, the Aggies also sent him an offer.

Aside from these four schools who already have an offer on the table, Pippen also seems to be interested in attending UC Santa Barbara as he visited them in November of last year. However, they have yet to send him an offer.

His recent string of great performances and his #60 ranking on 247 Sports Top 150 list could cause more colleges to recruit him, which could make his decision of where to go a little harder.

