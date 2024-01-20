LeBron James and Larsa Pippen lauds Justin Pippen’s 24-point outburst for Bronny’s old school

Justin Pippen, the son of Scottie and Larsa Pippen, received attention from four-time NBA MVP LeBron James after he dropped 24 points to lead Sierra Canyon, the alma mater of Bronny James, to its 21st victory of the season. After thee most recent win, Sierra Canyon now stands at 21-1.

The game remained within single digits and Sierra Canyon was able to hold off Harvard-Westlake to win by six points (74-68). A huge proponent for Sierra Canyon's victory was Pippen's all-around performance.

SportsCenter NEXT, ESPN's Instagram page dedicated to high school sports, posted about Pippen's monster performance. LeBron took the time to applaud him by reposting it to his Instagram Stories.

Aside from LeBron, Larsa Pippen also took the time to praise her son's performance by reposting the same photo to her own Instagram Stories.

It is worth noting that Justin Pippen is not the only player on Sierra Canyon's roster with an NBA legend as his father. LeBron's younger son Bryce plays for the school as well.

Justin Pippen had a slow start against Harvard-Westlake

Justin Pippen only had three points at the half during Sierra Canyon's game against Harvard-Westlake. However, he exploded in the second half, where he scored 21 of his 24 points to lead his team to the win.

Head coach Andre Chevalier said Pippen was not aggressive enough in the first half but he encouraged him to just take his shots and told him that it was needed if they were going to win the game. Pippen listened to his coach's advice and ended up making six 3-pointers.

Pippen was supported by teammate Bryce Cofield who scored 15 points and did crucial work in securing boards, which was also a major proponent for Sierra Canyon's narrow win.

This type of performance is expected from Justin Pippen, as he has already shown that he can be the team's leader on offense in past games. Additionally, this is something that he needs as a senior as he looks to transition from the high school game to college basketball at the end of this season.

The son of Scottie and Larsa Pippen already has multiple offers from top basketball programs in the country such as Texas A&M, Stanford and UC Santa Barbara. Furthermore, he has also visited other schools to help him make a decision when it's time for him to commit to a college. He will have a tough decision ahead but he has a bright future in basketball.

