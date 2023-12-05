Larsa Pippen goes chic on a budget as she promotes $37 boots

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA genius Scottie Pippen and the fiancee of Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, is recognized for her lavish lifestyle and astonishing fashion choices. But the 49-year-old actuality star and social media influencer verified that she can also rock a budget-friendly look as she encouraged a pair of $37 boots from Cuccoo on her Instagram profile.

Cuccoo is a brand that provides reasonable and trendy shoes for women, ranging from boots, heels, flats and sandals to sneakers. Pippen has partnered with the brand for a while, dividing her treasured picks and contributing discount codes to her followers.

In her recent post, she appeared in her graffiti-patterned pointed-toe fine-heel classic boots, which are normally $46.99.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Larsa Pippen shows off her graffiti boots, and fans applaud

In a video uploaded on her Instagram reel, Larsa flaunted her graffiti boots, which are characteristic of a graffiti design, a pointed toe, a fine heel and a zipper closure. They are made of PU leather and rubber and have a heel height of 10 centimeters. The website describes them as “fashionable and comfortable” and “suitable for any occasion.”

She coordinated the boots with a black minidress and a parallel leather jacket, paired with a gold chain necklace and a black handbag.

Larsa Pippen’s followers honored her style and praised her boots in the comments section of her post. Some of them said, “You look amazing,” “Those boots are fire” and “Love the graffiti look.”

Pippen responded to a few of her fans, appreciating them for their support and directing them to the Cuccoo website.