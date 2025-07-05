Larsa Pippen all hearts as daughter Sophia Pippen turns heads in shimmery dress during mother's birthday bash

Larsa Pippen rang in her 51st birthday a few days early on Thursday, celebrating with a star-studded gathering that included family and notable guests, among them, her new boyfriend Jeff Coby and her daughter, Sophia Pippen.

Sophia shared snapshots from the party on Instagram, where she stunned in a shimmering gown. The 16-year-old didn’t write a caption, but her post still drew loving responses from her parents.

Larsa commented:

Larsa Pippen comments on daughter Sophia's IG post

Scottie commented:

Larsa Pippen comments on daughter Sophia's IG post

Larsa and Scottie Pippen tied the knot in 1997, but after years of ups and downs, they officially split in December 2021. Together, they share four children: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia and Preston.

Over the years, Larsa has been linked to several high-profile figures, including rapper Future, Tristan Thompson, and, most famously, Marcus Jordan — son of Scottie’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

Larsa Pippen opens up about relationship with Jeff Coby

Speaking to People, Larsa Pippen opened up about her relationship with Jeff Coby, a fellow basketball player like her ex-husband Scottie.

The two began dating in early 2025, but according to Larsa, she saw long-term potential with Coby from the outset.

“The other day, I FaceTimed him when he was at his parents' house and he was teaching his niece how to multiply, and I thought, ‘That is so sweet,’” she said (per People). “That's why this is my guy, because he's just so family-oriented and just so kind, and I just feel like he's my guy. He just has all the qualities that I really love.”

After going through a public breakup with Marcus Jordan just months earlier, Larsa admitted she was hesitant to go public again so soon.

“I didn't want to share it with the world, but now I'm in a place where we get along really well, we basically do everything together, and so now we're more open,” she said.

“But I think the first few months, I feel like we were together every day and just did very normal things, and nobody even knew that we were together.”

While Coby hasn’t matched Scottie’s NBA success, he did have brushes with the league. In October 2018, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the New York Knicks, later joining the Westchester Knicks for training camp. Then, in February 2019, he inked a deal with the Austin Spurs.

