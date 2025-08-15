  • home icon
Larsa Pippen highlights Taylor Swift's powerful message on social media hate

By Sameer Khan
Published Aug 15, 2025 12:44 GMT
Larsa Pippen highlights Taylor Swift&rsquo;s powerful message on social media hate
Larsa Pippen highlights Taylor Swift's powerful message on social media hate (Credits: Getty)

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, highlighted Taylor Swift’s powerful message on social media hate. Pippen isn’t new to the subject and has long been criticized on social media. Fans have criticized her for her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, among other things.

Larsa Pippen shared a clip of Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday. In the clip, Swift speaks about how she deals with social media hate. Pippen echoed her words, putting the clip on her Instagram story.

“Think of your energy as if it’s expensive. As if it's like a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it. Not everyone has invested in you to have the capital for you to care about this,” Swift said.
Pippen recently faced criticism from fans after a picture of her face went viral on Instagram. The image of her swollen face was criticized by fans, with many calling her face “overfilled,” pointing to her cosmetic procedures.

Pippen hit back at her haters, stating that she had picked up an allergic reaction while getting a PRP injection.

Larsa Pippen&#039;s reply to claims of her face being &quot;overfilled&quot;
Larsa Pippen's reply to claims of her face being "overfilled"

Larsa Pippen’s boyfriend, Jeff Coby, gives a two-word reaction to her message to haters

Larsa Pippen shared a video of herself in a white dress on Instagram this Thursday and wrote a strong message in the caption. Pippen seemed to be addressing her critics as she wrote:

“Not everyone will appreciate your growth... some will be intimidated by it.”
Her boyfriend, Jeff Coby, did not miss the opportunity to hype her up and left a two-word reaction in the post’s comment section.

“😮‍💨😍,” Coby wrote.
Jeff Coby&rsquo;s comment on Instagram.
Jeff Coby's comment on Instagram.

Pippen and Jeff Coby have been dating since early 2025 and went public with their relationship in April, after the pair attended the premiere of “The Accountant 2” together. Since going public, the couple has been regularly seen together and has been open about their relationship, frequently interacting on social media.

Pippen and Coby have also attended talk shows and podcasts over the last few weeks, giving fans insight into their relationship. Her pairing with the former NBA player marks Pippen’s first public relationship since her breakup with Marcus Jordan in 2024.

Edited by Sameer Khan
