"Keep on hating guys": Larsa Pippen sends clear message confirming PRP therapy and allergic reaction to viral swollen face transformation

Larsa Pippen confirmed that she tried PRP therapy and got an infection from it. She also sent a message to fans trolling her for her viral swollen face picture. The reality TV star issued a statement on SaturdayShe shared a video on Instagram, admitting the use of PRP treatment on her face and calling out the trolls. Pippen started by pointing out the difference in her appearance in the clip compared to the viral photo.&quot;I did have PRP, I did have an alergic reaction to the PRP which I didn't even know you can have,&quot; Pippen said. &quot;So my face is a bit swollen but it doesn't look like that. So, keep on hating guys!&quot;Larsa Pippen reveals the story behind her viral swollen face photo. (Credits: @larsapippen/Instagram)Hollywood Unlocked shared another clip of Pippen addressing the PRP treatment and her swollen face on Saturday. She posed in front of a mirror before speaking to her fans. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe revealed that her face's swelling is subsiding, and asked her fans to be calm and not worry.Larsa Pippen erupts at her friend for following Marcus JordanLarsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were the talk of the town when they were a couple. They frequently made headlines after appearing together on TV and in public. However, they ended their relationship a year ago.Since then, they have not had positive comments about each other. On the &quot;Real Housewives of Miami&quot; on June 18, she lashed out at her friend, Jody, for following Jordan on Instagram.&quot;For me, as a woman, I could never be friends with someone who was publicly bashing my friend,&quot; Pippen said said. &quot;OK Jody, don't kiss Marcus Jordan's a** if you feel so connected to him, that's cool.&quot;He's using you to get to me, and if you want to pretend in your fairytale mind, that's cool. This guy is doing things that are hurtful to me and my family.&quot;Larsa has moved on and is now dating Jeff Coby.