Sophia Pippen wins hearts with glowing tribute to "best friend" Larsa Pippen on Mother's Day

Sophia Pippen would not let Mother’s Day pass without giving her mother, Larsa Pippen, a tribute. The daughter of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen promptly went on Instagram on Sunday to greet her mom during the special occasion. The emerging model wrote a message for the reality TV star via an IG story:
“Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for everything. I love you.”
The Real Housewives of Miami actress responded:
“Love u so much, I’m so proud of you baby”
Sophia Pippen lives with her father, Scottie Pippen, in California. Although she is miles apart from Larsa Pippen, the mother and daughter constantly interact. They remain close and often go out together. Larsa caused a stir last year when she claimed she gives Sophia a monthly $2,500 allowance, although she stays with her dad.
Sophia’s Instagram post usually gets a reaction from Larsa. It wasn’t surprising that the heartwarming message the daughter sent on Mother’s Day was promptly responded to.
The Mother’s Day vibe did not just stay between Larsa and Sophia. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star also greeted her mother during the special occasion with an Instagram story:
“Happy Mother’s Day! You're the best mom in the world.”
Larsa Pippen once opened up about living far from her daughter, Sophia Pippen
In January last year, Larsa Pippen and the Real Housewives of Miami began Season 6. The reality show star opened up about living far from her daughter, Sophia Pippen, in a candid interview:
"She wanted to go to school in LA this year. It's hard. For sure, it's hard. But for me, Miami is home. Like, that's where my heart and soul is, and Sophia loves being in LA, and so it's OK. You know, her dad is there. She kind of goes back and forth, and she's happy. That's the only thing I care about."
Sophia’s parents take turns guiding her. She goes to NBA games with her former basketball star father and often spends vacations with her mother. The Oscar de la Renta model remains close to her mother despite the distance. Sophia’s Mother’s Day message for Larsa shows the strength of their bond.
