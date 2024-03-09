Larsa Pippen gets real about 15-year-old daughter Sophia Pippen’s lifestyle and $2,500 monthly allowance

NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen once again hit the news recently after revealing that she gives her daughter Sophia a monthly allowance of $2,500. She defended it by saying that living in Los Angeles makes it a “must.”

The matter was brought to the fore after Larsa, 49, appeared on the reunion of the Real Housewives of Miami, where she was an original cast member. Her castmates were left in disbelief that 15-year-old Sophia was getting such a huge amount for an allowance.

Larsa defended her and Scottie Pippen’s decision on the allowance, saying (via Daily Mail):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You guys understand, like, LA is super expensive. So, like, after school, she orders food or Uber or, like, you know, buys presents for her friends’ birthdays.”

Larsa Pippen went on to say that Sophia deserves it as she practically makes her own money through brand partnerships, which as per a PEOPLE report, include Fashion Nova and Oscar de la Renta.

She said:

“She literally makes money, you know?”

Born on Dec. 26, 2008, Sophia is the fourth child of Larsa and Scottie Pippen. She is an aspiring runway model and is in her first year in high school in LA, where she lives with her father.

Larsa Pippen was married to seven-time NBA All-Star Scottie for 24 years before they divorced in 2021. They have three other children together, namely, Scotty Jr., Preston, and Justin.

Larsa was recently involved with Marcus Jordan, son of Scottie Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. But they have reportedly gone separate ways recently.

Larsa Pippen supportive of Sophia’s career goals

While she is still in high school, Sophia Pippen has the full support of her mother Larsa Pippen for whatever career path she wants to take.

Currently residing with her father Scottie Pippen in LA, Sophia is an aspiring runway model and has dipped her hands in television, appearing on her mother’s reality show Real Housewives of Miami. She has also showcased her dancing skills, competing in Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

In a report that came out on PEOPLE, Larsa Pippen shared her full support not only for Sophia but her other kids as well, saying:

“I want my kids to do the things that make them feel good, and I feel like if they’re comfortable doing whatever passion or whatever they want to pursue, I feel like I’m excited to help.”

She added:

“I encourage her to pursue her dreams and stay true to herself. She has three older brothers who are very protective of her. As her mother, best friend, and mentor the best thing I can do is lead by example.”

Sophia, in turn, is also fully supportive of her mother despite being separated from her father. She was reportedly in approval of Larsa’s recent relationship with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, describing the latter as fun to be around.