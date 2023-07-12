Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan age difference explored after Michael Jordan’s comments “traumatized” Pippen

Larsa Pippen has been in the news once again last week as Michael Jordan expressed his opinion about his son, Marcus Jordan, dating her. Reporters were given a resounding 'No' from the six-time NBA champion. Larsa said that she was 'traumatized' when the story broke out.

In the latest podcast of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan entitled 'Separation Anxiety', the controversial couple - with an age difference of 17 years - discussed Michael Jordan's response. Marcus already knew that the news would come out as his father texted and called him up to make sure he didn't take it the wrong way.

Marcus said that he thought it was funny, as his dad was just playing, but Larsa told him that there was nothing funny about it.

“I didn't think it was funny. There's nothing funny about it. I was kind of embarrassed… I was like traumatized.”



All the while, Marcus knows that his father allows him to make his own decisions and date whomever he wants. Marcus didn't really put much weight on what happened, but he knows that Larsa is not comfortable.

"It probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship, or whatever it was," said Larsa "I wasn't a part of that, and you weren't a part of that, so I feel like for them; it probably is weird. Oh my god, I was traumatized."

Marcus Jordan refutes rumor that Michael Jordan wants to get back at Scottie Pippen by allowing him to date Larsa

The relationship between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as teammates resulted in back-to-back three-peats for the 90's Chicago Bulls. Decades later, Pippen sounded bitter for saying that LeBron James is better than his high-scoring teammate.

For the record, Marcus Jordan feels that his father, as competitive as he is, didn't want to get back at Scottie by letting his son date his teammate's ex-wife.

"His goal was to stay clear of our relationship, says Marcus about his father to Larsa. "I think the root of it all obviously my dad's relationship with your ex, Scottie.

"We never talk about that, and I don't think that my dad wanted to comment on that. There is always that narrative that the rumor that I'm dating you is some sort of getting back in whatever was said."

Fans have been monitoring the bizarre relationship between Larsa and Marcus. as both are linked through basketball and have a significant age gap.

