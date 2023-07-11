What is Larsa Pippen's ethnicity? After Michael Jordan’s harsh criticism, TV personality’s origins are questioned

NBA fans have wondered about Larsa Pippen's ethnicity ever since she and Marcus Jordan began dating. While the information is more of a fun trivia fact than anything else, fans have been curious about her and her family's origins.

Based on a report from Tuko.co.ke, Larsa Pippen's ethnicity is Syrian-Lebanese, with her mother being Lebanese and her father being Syrian. While Larsa Pippen's ethnicity is Syrian-Lebanese, she was born in Chicago, where she grew up.

After going through schooling, Larsa Pippen attended University of Illinois, where she began to take part in acting and modeling. After graduating college, she began working at Piven Theater Workshop, while working to make a name for herself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her big break came when she appeared in The Real Housewives of Miami, marking a turning point in her life. Following the Real Housewives of Miami appearances, she then wound up making appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

By that time, she and Scottie Pippen had already been married for a number of years. However, it wasn't until 2016 that he accused her of cheating on him. Although they briefly tried to figure things out, Larsa alleged in 2018 that the Hall of Famer cheated on her.

The allegations led to a divorce, with Larsa keeping her ex-husband's last name as she ventured into single life.

Portland Trail Blazers v LA Lakers

Larsa Pippen's ethnicity isn't the only thing fans are curious about

In addition to Larsa Pippen's ethnicity, the big question regarding her and Marcus Jordan's relationship is whether or not Hall of Famer Michael Jordan approves. While the topic had been a big subject for debate, MJ himself recently made headlines when he told the paparazzi that he didn't approve.

The situation resulted in MJ making headlines, and prompted Larsa and Marcus to address things on their podcast. As she explained, MJ saying in public that he didn't approve was a big blow to her, given that she had previously said that he had no problems with the couple.

2022 NBA All-Star Game

As Marcus, who revealed that the Hall of Famer recently texted him to clarify that he does approve, went on to theorize, MJ may have been trying to curb rumors. Recently, producer Van Lathan stated on Vlad TV that he believes MJ put Marcus up to dating Larsa as a way to get back at Scottie for his recent comments.

Given that there's seemingly no truth to the situation, Marcus believes his dad may have been trying to show he wasn't behind the relationship. Whether or not that's true, both Marcus and Larsa said that the situation is water under the bridge and they're moving forward together.

Poll : 0 votes