Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby sweat it out on the streets, days after being spotted holding hands at glitzy gala

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, is back in the news as her love life is in the spotlight again. She posted a video of her running in the sunny streets with former G Leaguer, Jeff Coby. The two enjoyed a friendly run before Coby overtook her and started laughing.

"I didn't know we were racing @jeffcoby," Larsa wrote on Friday.

Larsa Pippen's Instagram story with Jeff Coby (image credit: instagram/larsapippen)

Reports suggest that Coby and Pippen are dating. If true, it will mark Larsa’s first public relationship since being with Marcus Jordan. The two were also spotted holding hands at the birthday of her fellow reality TV star, Marysol Patton, on Saturday.

Page Six reported that the two were involved in some PDA. The report mentioned that Larsa was "glowing " and seemed "really happy and smiley.

Larsa's previous public relationship was with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. Their relationship got a lot of attention from the media, partly because of the beef that Michael and Scottie Pippen developed over the years. Marcus and Larsa's breakup in 2024 was also a topic of discussion.

Larsa and Marcus seem to have moved on. He was recently spotted with Instagram model Anna DiCenzo, who many believe is Marcus' new partner.

Who is Larsa Pippen's alleged new boyfriend, Jeff Coby?

Jeff Coby played college basketball for the University of Columbia before signing a preseason deal with the New York Knicks in 2018. However, he never got to play in the league as the team cut him before the season began.

He played three games in the G League with the Austin Spurs but failed to make an impact. He averaged 2.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game before calling it quits on an NBA career. Despite holding a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Art History, Coby has refused to give up on basketball. As per his LinkedIn, he is a part of the Yamaguchi Patsfive, a Japanese basketball team.

Coby is 31 years old, while his alleged partner, Larsa Pippen, is 50.

