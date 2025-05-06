Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby take their relationship to the next level as G-Leaguer reveals wedding plan 

Wedding bells may be ringing for Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Jeff Coby. TMZ obtained footage of Pippen and Coby walking outside an event in Miami on Sunday. While on their walk, the couple was approached by paparazzi who began to question whether Coby and Pippen were happy together. Replying to the paps, Coby sarcastically confirmed his wedding plans with Larsa Pippen, saying:
“We're getting married 2025-6," Coby said. “We're getting married. It's gonna be a beautiful marriage. November 2025."
When asked when he plans to propose, Coby said:
“I can't tell you when I'm gonna propose."
People confirmed in April that Jeff Coby has been dating Pippen since the start of 2025. Pippen’s new boyfriend was signed by the NBA team New York Knicks in 2018. Unfortunately, he couldn’t transition to the league and left his NBA career behind after three games in the G League.
Coby and Pippen made their red carpet debut as a couple in April. Three weeks later, Coby is joking about the two getting married, indicating that their relationship is going well. Before dating Coby, Larsa Pippen was married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.
The two were married from 1997 to 2021. After her split with the Bulls legend, Pippen began dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Her relationship with Jordan was quite public and ended in February 2024.
Larsa Pippen ventures into dating industry with new app
On Friday, Larsa Pippen posted a video on Instagram, promoting her new dating app called Date.com. Pippen posted a promotional video on social media explaining how the app uses facial recognition and AI to protect users from being catfished.
“If you’re single and looking for love, I’ve got the perfect app for you Date.com. I’ve created an app that makes finding love super easy ❤️,” Pippen wrote.
Many reacted to Pippen’s new venture into the $6 billion dating industry (per Visual Capitalist), including Jeff Coby, who left a loving message under her post.
Pippen also made it a point to clear up that Date.com will not store any user information, as all purchases on the app will be made through the App Store. At the end, Pippen asked her 5.9 million Instagram followers to download the app and provide feedback on it.
