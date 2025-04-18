Larsa Pippen makes bold relationship move with new boyfriend Jeff Coby 

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, has made a bold move with her new boyfriend, Jeff Coby. Pippen, who hasn't been in a public relationship for over a year, went public with her new boyfriend on Wednesday at the red carpet of "The Accountant 2."

Pictures from the event show Pippen, 50, accompanied by Coby, 31, at the movie's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. She even shared snaps of the two on her Instagram story and tagged Coby.

Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby on the red carpet of The Accountant 2

Pippen donned a sleek black dress featuring a sheer skirt, while Coby, a former basketball player, wore a black jacket and trousers to the event. On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Larsa Pippen and Coby were dating after the two were spotted engaging in some PDA inside a parking garage.

The publication reported that Pippen and Jeff seemed "really happy" when greeting each other and that the pair have been together since January. Larsa Pippen was also spotted attending Marysol Patton's birthday party in March. As per Page Six, the couple arrived at the event holding hands and were "glowing."

Pippen's love life is once again in the headlines after a year since her breakup with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan. Pippen and Jordan were together since 2022 and decided to break things off in February 2024.

This marks Larsa Pippen's second public relationship since her divorce from Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen in 2021.

"Drop the good Pippen name": Gilbert Arenas on Larsa Pippen using Scottie Pippen's name four years after divorce

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is not a fan of Larsa still using Scottie Pippen's last name four years after their divorce. Born Larsa Younan, Pippen adopted her new last name in 1997 after she married the Chicago Bulls legend.

The two were together for 24 years before splitting up in 2021. Since then, Larsa has gone on to date Marcus Jordan. A relationship that was widely discussed because of the brewing beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Gilbert Arenas gave his two cents on Larsa using her ex-husband's name during his appearance on VladTV.

"As soon as I seen him in Paris and they caught him the first time, I didn't even say Marcus," Arenas told DJ Vlad. "I said, 'That damn Pippen.'

"This is crazy, like I can't even say Pippen anymore. That Larsa - hey, can you please drop the good Pippen name? You're just putting dirt on the Pippen name at this f**king point. The father's clean, the f*****g kids are amazing."

Her ex-husband, Scottie, has never commented on the situation.

